Michigan State makes top-10 for four star 2023 DB Elliot Washington

Coach Tucker continues to impress on the recruiting trail for 2023 prospects
Venice (Fla.) 2023 DB Elliot Washington eliminated over half the schools on his list Sunday night when he released a top-10 which included some heavy weights in the college football world, and Michigan State was right in the thick of it.

Michigan State was joined by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, South Carolina, and Maryland in the top-10 for Washington.

According to the 247sports composite Washington is the 196th ranked player in the country in the class of 2023 as well as the 18th ranked safety.

Washington visited Michigan State on June 6th and has plans for a potential trip back this fall.

