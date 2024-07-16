Top 35 Basketball Recruit Schedules Official Visit to Michigan State
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men's basketball staff have been doing a great job on the recruiting trail. At Peach Jam this past weekend, Izzo and his staff were in attendance watching some of the top players like Trey McKenney, Jalen Haralson, and Darius Adams.
Izzo has also extended offers to other players in the 2025 class, including Davion Hannah, Niko Bundalo, Jerry Easter and Jordan Scott.
According to Brad Jenkins of 247Sports, the Spartans have secured an official visit from Davion Hannah, who will visit on Sept. 27. Hannah has already been to Michigan State for an unofficial visit back in September of last year.
Hannah is a 6-5 combo guard from Milwaukee Wisconsin and plays for Link Academy in Branson Missouri. He is rated as a 4 star and ranked 34th in 247Sports' top 100. Hannah is someone who is great in the half court, as he has the ability to get into the paint and pull up for a midrange jumper or drive to the basket.
Hannah also has defensive upside with his length and his ability to guard multiple positions with his athletic ability.
Hannah talked to Dushawn London of 247Sports back in May about his relationship with Michigan State and Tom Izzo.
“My relationship is great and I speak with them a lot," Hannah said. "They were just down at my school to come see me telling me how I would fit in their program and how much they want me wearing the Spartans jersey."
Hannah has no timetable for a decision and is in no rush to make a decision any time soon.
Hannah would be a great addition to Michigan State, due to his offensive shot creation and defensive upside. If he were to join the Spartans, he might come off the bench as a sixth man his freshman year but has the potential to be an All-Big Ten caliber player if he were to stay for his sophomore and junior seasons.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.