Top DL Target Abu Tarawallie Has Spartans Among Top Teams
Three-star defensive lineman Abu Tarawallie has Michigan State among his top four teams, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The No. 2 player in Minnesota, per 247Sports, has an 87 grade, which projects him as a long-term NFL prospect and a potential Power 4 impact starter. Tarawallie is the No. 79 defensive lineman in the 2025 class.
Along with Michigan State, Kansas State, Wisconsin, and Minnesota round out Tarawallie's top four.
Tarawallie is scheduled to visit Michigan State on June 7th, Minnesota on the 15th, and Kansas State on the 21st.
247Sports' national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu reported on Tarawallie's scheduled visit back in April, on the heels of an unofficial to East Lansing:
"Tarawallie visited the Spartans this week on an unofficial, and on the strength of of that visit, as well as the relationship he is beginning to build with the staff, has booked that return trip to East Lansing."
Tarawallie visited Wisconsin for their spring game, per 247Sports.
"It was great," Tarawallie said. "We got to watch the spring game. The [defenisive line] was flying around. I got to meet the new [defensive line] coach [EJ Whitelow], too ... I think he's a great coach. I think he's an even better person. It was great talking to him. Very family-based. Hopefully next time I come down, we'll spend a lot more time together. I like the freedom they have. That's a big thing for me. They do a lot of stunts and movement. That's definitely my play style."
Wisconsin could be in a good position to land Tarawallie.
However, Trieu did say he thought it would be tough for Michigan State to beat out Minnesota for Tarawallie.
Head coach Jonathan Smith made it his mission to recruit the Midwest hard and establish a pipeline. Tarawallie would be a huge step in accomplishing that goal -- a top-tier defensive line talent that checks all of the boxes.
The Spartans have stocked up on defensive lineman through the transfer portal, but the recruiting trail will be vital for long-term gains. Tarawallie could be an impact player if he chooses the Spartans.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
