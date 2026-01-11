MSU Adds to Portal Class, Lands Former All-MAC Linebacker

Michigan State has picked up another productive player from the transfer portal.

The latest commitment has come from Buffalo linebacker transfer Dion Crawford, who announced his decision on social media Sunday evening. Crawford visited East Lansing on Friday and has one year of eligibility remaining. He had spent the previous three seasons playing for the Bulls, totaling 171 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

Crawford brings some serious playing experience and some added depth to MSU's linebacker room that is looking to be one of the Spartans' strengths next year. Michigan State is already getting star linebacker and team captain Jordan Hall back, as well as the promising Brady Pretzlaff. Crawford's ability to rush the passer is certainly a plus as well.

This commitment is the second public one of the day for Michigan State, and the 24th of the offseason already. He is the third portal linebacker MSU has gotten the commitment of, joining Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland and Albany transfer Cam Stodghill , who also plays defensive back.

More on Crawford, Fit at MSU

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds, Crawford's most productive season as a tackler was this past season. He totaled a career-high 81 tackles, also getting 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Crawford's best season as a pass rusher was the year before that, though. He had 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during the 2024 season, good enough to earn himself All-MAC Third Team honors.

The big reason for the change is that Buffalo changed where Crawford lined up. According to Pro Football Focus, Crawford was lined up on the defensive line for 542 of his 739 total defensive snaps, which is a rate of 73.3%. This past fall, Crawford was on the defensive line for 266 of his 643 defensive snaps, which is just 41.4% of the time.

It'll be interesting to see just how Crawford gets used. Michigan State could potentially utilize him as a rush end, which is sort of a hybrid role between linebacker and EDGE defender. MSU needs an additional pass rusher more than it needs a true, second-level linebacker, especially with the return of Hall. The same discussion might be had with Wheatland, who led Maryland in sacks back in 2024.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The question of what true position Crawford ends up playing will impact who his main position coach is.

If Crawford is a linebacker, he'll be coached by Max Bullough . If Michigan State makes him a rush end, he will be coached by the recently promoted Andrew Bindelglass .

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

