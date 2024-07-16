Top International Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target Planning Visit
2025 defensive lineman Emmanuel Nwaiwu is unlike most targets for the Michigan State Spartans. He plays north of the border in Quebec. When I spoke with him, it was in June after his offer from the Spartans. He had performed in the Wayne State mega camp at the end of May, with other members of Montreal Vanier College.
He told me it was at the camp that he spoke with the Spartans and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, who he said liked his movement and his twitchy quickness off the ball. Nwaiwu took pride in being a Canadian football player, and felt Canadians were overlooked and have much to offer colleges in America.
"You can see it every year. There's a lot of people from Canada now, especially Quebec," Nwaiwu said. "They are getting offers and going to the States and balling out there. It's getting big. The reason being we are athletes, we are hungry. We are hungry athletes out here, man."
Now, Nwaiwu is closing in on a big step in playing college football in the United States. Nwaiwu told On3 he was planning an official visit to Michigan State this fall.
“I talk to a lot of the coaches at Michigan State,” Nwaiwu said. “We communicate during the week. We have a group chat that we all communicate in. I talked to Coach [Cole] Moore and we have already planned a date for an OV after my season, when they have a home game in November.”
An official visit would be huge for Nwaiwu, who has five offers. He told On3 what he would be looking for during a potential visit.
“I would like to see how much effort they put into making sure their athletes graduate and also I would want to see how their facilities make their athletes be the best person and athlete they could be,” Nwaiwu said. “Also, learn the culture and understand how things are.”
Nwaiwu could develop into a good player under Suiaunoa, who has two defensive linemen committed in the 2025 class. Nwaiwu told On3 what Suianunoa likes about him.
“Coach Legi likes how quick and agile I’m off the line and how destructive I am on the field especially for my size,” Nwaiwu said. “I am 6-foot-5, 250-pounds and I run high a 4.7. With my size, not a lot of people could move me. I have trained myself most of my life, but what they could teach me will bring me to the next level and evolve me as a player.”
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
