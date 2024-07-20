Top Michigan State Basketball Target Gives Update on His Recruitment
Darius Adams is a 6-4 shooting guard from Manasquan, New Jersey, who plays for La Lumiere High School. Adams is currently ranked as the 18th overall player in the class of 2025, according to On3’s industry ranking, and is ranked 22nd in the site's player ranking.
During the summer season, Adams has been playing with the PSA Cardinals during the EYBL circuit. Adams is an elite shooter who can stretch the floor and be a catch-and-shoot player. Adams is also great at driving and getting past defenders to attack the rim.
“I’m a player who can do anything on the floor,” Adams told On3. “I’m a shooter obviously, but if the shot isn’t falling I’m attacking the rim. I’ll always play hard. Being able to play multiple positions, I feel like there are a lot of things you can keep me on the court for.” Said Adams.
During the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this month, Adams caught up with On3’s Jamie Shaw and talked about his upcoming visits. He said has official visits scheduled with Michigan State, Tennessee, Alabama, NC State, Notre Dame and UConn.
Michigan State and Tom Izzo have taken an interest in Adams, as he is a special player who would greatly benefit in an Izzo style of play with a fast-paced offense.
“Coach (Tom) Izzo has been to watch me a couple of times and I am looking forward to getting back up there," Adams said. "I’ve already taken two unofficial visits there. I went to a game, and their atmosphere was great.”
Adams has said he isn't close to narrowing his list and is only focused on the visits that he has already set up.
“I’m not really going to narrow down a list,” Adams said. “I have visits set with six schools, so the schools I am taking visits to are the ones that I am mainly interested in. I don’t have the exact visit dates with me. I’ll start in September and go each weekend. NC State is first, Michigan State is second, and Alabama will be third. And then we will go from there, visiting all six."
If Adams wants to go some place where the coach cares about his players and where he can make an impact right away, Michigan State should be at the top of that list.
“I want to play for a coach who cares about his players and play in a program where I can make an impact right away," Adams said. "I want to play in a style that fits how I play.”
Michigan State hasn't had great wing players the past couple of seasons, and if Adams were to play in East Lansing, he would likely be an immediate starting shooting guard Day 1.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.