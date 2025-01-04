Top MSU Hoops Target Reynolds Reaches Huge Milestone
2026 South Bend Washington guard Steven Reynolds III is the No. 1 player in Indiana.
Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo desperately want Reynolds in the green and white. Izzo recently made a trip to watch Reynolds in a multi-state hoops event between Michigan and Indiana, and then Reynolds made the trip to East Lansing for a visit.
Reynolds recently had a career-high 50 points in a game against Hobart High School. Now, he surpassed 1,000 career points with a 27 -point performance at the Mac Jelks Invitational.
Passing 1,000 points is a big milestone for any high school basketball player, regardless of competition level or skill. For a point guard like Reynolds, who is predominantly a court general and facilitator -- huge. After speaking with his head coach, Ryan Varga, it does not come as a surprise.
"You could say anything you want about him shooting," Varga had told me in September. "He can shoot it from anywhere. Tremendous mid-range shooter. Which, you know, the analytics tell you not to get to that mid-range, but with him, there isn't a mid-range shot that he takes that I don't think is going in."
Reynolds first appeared on Varga's radar when he was a little kid shooting large amounts of 3-point shots. That early practice seems to have made a difference for Reynolds, who is now a lights-out shooter.
Varga, who has taken some inspiration from Izzo as a coach, also shed light on what he feels Reynolds' most underrated trait is: moving the ball.
"He is a very underrated passer," Varga said. "He can really pass the ball. I've never seen anybody rebound and put the outlet pass right in the breadbasket for a layup more than he does. So just having an extra coach on the floor who is very skilled makes things kind of look easy, makes me look a heck of a lot better."
Michigan State is targeting the guard positions heavily in 2026, as opposed to favoring forwards and big men in 2025. For a successful cycle in 2026, landing Reynolds would be massive.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
