Top targets remaining in class of 2022 for Michigan State

This Wednesday, hundreds of high school football players will be signing to different schools around the country and taking the next step to fulfilling their college football dreams and one of the most magical and rewarding days so far in their lives.

Recruiting is a year round cycle that really never ends. It can be exhausting for both the athlete and the coaches. This week on Wednesday the sometimes three or four years of getting to know each other and a prospect signing their name on a dotted line makes it worth all of it.

As of right now, Michigan State currently has the 19th ranked class in the country with 20 total commitments. Five of them are four-stars according to the 247sports composite rating and the other 15 grade out as three-stars. Every committed prospect is expected to sign this Wednesday.

There are a few more prospects that Michigan State is still trying to sway towards Michigan State with just two days before the early National Signing Day.

Malcom Jones right now seems like the most imminent prospect Michigan State is looking to add to this class. Jones is a three-star safety from Leesburg, Georgia and Lee County High School. Jones has five offers and was committed to Virginia Tech up until this morning when Jones decommitted from the Hokies following his official visit to Michigan State this last weekend.

Armani Winfield is another prospect that is trending in the Spartans favor heading into Wednesday. The four-star wide receiver from Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas has an impressive offer list of 40 offers including Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and USC among others. Winfield was committed to the University of Texas for over 10 months before reopening his recruitment in late November. Since then the Spartans have been linked to landing Winfield, although he did take a trip to visit Baylor this past weekend. Winfield plans on announcing his college decision at his national signing day ceremony on Wednesday. Winfield would be the highest rated commit in the 2022 class for the Spartans.

Three-star defensive end Zion Young, five-star offensive linemen Kiyaunta Goodwin and four-star running back Damari Alston are all other names to keep an eye on going into Wednesday. Young isn't committed anywhere as of right now, while Goodwin and Alston are committed to Kentucky and Auburn but were both on official visits to Michigan State this last weekend. Michigan State having the last impression on both of them, at least holds out a little bit of optimism. Young visited Michigan State the weekend before on December 4th.