Two Key Recruits in Attendance For MSU-Purdue Matchup
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith went so far as to acknowledge the importance of a good showing while recruits are in attendance for his matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers.
"Recruiting them, having them at our place, the atmosphere -- all of that, that helps and we want to finish well at home," Smith said.
As the 2025 recruiting cycle comes to a close and the early signing period looms, things are getting more intense with the prospect of losing recruits, or flipping them.
There are two big names that Spartan fans should mind for the matchup against Purdue.
Jace Clarizio, RB, East Lansing (MI)
The fringe four-star running back might be the highest ceiling in the Spartans' 2025 haul.
"One cut and go type of runner who shows enough burst and acceleration to get into open field," 247Sports' Allen Trieu wrote. "Shows vision and ability to find running lanes. Looks to have enough top end to run away from defenders on the high school level although there is currently not a reliable verified time on him. Can string plays to the outside and get the corner but can also run between the tackles. Has subtle wiggle and is a twitchy athlete.
"Above average size. Is not a true power back but shows balance and runs through contact at times although he is more adept at side-stepping and avoiding defenders than going through them. Solid receiver out of the backfield although that is something he can keep getting more reps at. All-around back with no real glaring deficiencies and should be a starter at the high-major level."
Clarizio just visited Alabama after receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide. He has indicated a fondness for the Tide, who have pitched their elite offense to him. Clarizio is the hometown kid and the Spartans have high hopes for him -- will it be enough?
Terrance Edwards, CB, Committed to West Virginia
Edwards fits the mold for exactly what is required in a Demetrice Martin cornerback -- big-framed, long, and physical. He is a legacy -- his cousin is late 2010s Spartans icon Felton Davis, a wide receiver who saw plenty of success in the latter years of Mark Dantonio's tenure.
The fact that the prospect is willing to take an official visit is a sign that his recruitment with the Mountaineers might not be on the firmest footing.
Do the Spartans capitalize and flip a prospect who had them in his final three to begin with?
