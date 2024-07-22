Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review
*All ratings from 247Sports
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars: 15
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: Apr 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27th, 2024
ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: July 11th, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 15
Recent Offers
2026:
Edge Zavion Griffin-Haynes, Rolesville (NC), Position: 16
6-foot-6, 220-pounds
22 offers
Observation:
Stock Up at 7-on-7
I attended The D Zone's 7-on-7 competition on Tuesday, where numerous Spartan commits and targets were performing. One of the standouts was Spartans 2025 tight end commit Jayden Savoury. Savoury, 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, looked good in his route running and made some great catches, utilizing his catch radius.
Now, it's July and there was no contact (for the most part, there were some good collisions), and there's no line play. However, for route runners, getting up might be a bit more difficult, with linebackers instantly dropping into coverage, deep coverage, every play. Space is consumed and windows are tight.
Speaking of windows, 2028 quarterback target Donald Tabron II of Detroit Cass Tech looked really good at the competition. Tabron, who is looking to earn the starting job as a freshman, processed the field well and showed off a quick release. Some of his passes sailed early on, but once he settled into a rhythm, he made some impressive throws. Again, no contact or line play, the latter being a big one, but overall a solid showing. Mechanically sound, too.
A name to watch: 2028 ATH Mylan Griggs of Detroit Cass Tech. He received an offer from Kentucky in May, not bad for another kid who hasn't played high school football yet.
The 6-foot, 158-pound wide receiver and cornerback had four touchdown catches on the day, including three against a sizeable opponent in Dexter High School. He has a fluid release and he can snag passes that might be out of reach for most thanks to his athleticism. He makes acrobatic catches look easy. I expect Griggs to be a big name moving forward.
