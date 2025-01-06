Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review
The Michigan State Spartans are on the recruiting trail 24/7. Every Monday, Michigan State Spartans On SI will bring you everything you need to be up to date on the goings on in Spartan football recruiting!
Michigan State On SI brings you the current class of commits, prospects receiving the most recent offers and interest from the Green and White, along with important dates, such as when prospects will make their announcements!
*All ratings from 247Sports
2025 Recruiting Class Signees:
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (California)
First commit of the 2025 cycle for Coach Jonathan Smith and Co. Tough, big-armed quarterback who has good mobility and a high compete level. He knows Aidan Chiles is the starter for the foreseeable future -- but that doesn't phase him one bit. Should be a four-star.
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (Michigan)
The "true" four-star of this class, the Spartans were able to snag Simmons late in his timetable, and in doing so, they get a smart, talented and versatile defensive lineman.
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan)
Track athlete linebacker at 6-foot-3, former safety with good ball skills. Smart player, too. One of the most key players in this class, as he helped Smith on the recruiting trail.
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (Michigan)
Very polished linebacker with good tools and the ability to handle all of the responsibilities of a Joe Rossi linebacker.
OL Justin Bell, Dakota (Michigan)
A big offensive lineman that Jim Michalczik was able to land late in the prospect's timetable. A long-term prospect.
OL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (Michigan)
Athletic offensive lineman that might be getting overlooked. Really good size for an interior blocker, could do some damage at the college level.
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (Florida)
Sizeable corner who is physical and athletic. Florida tough, could be one of the gems of this recruiting haul.
CB Ayan West, Quince Orchard (Maryland)
The Spartans were able to hold onto West after he was pursued heavily by Ohio State and Virginia Tech late in the cycle. Long, physical corner.
S Evan Young, Lufkin (Texas)
Late-in-the-game grab by safeties coach Blue Adams. Young was big on the Spartans from Day 1 and is a strong Texas prospect.
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan)
Late bloomer with a really high ceiling thanks to a huge, athletic frame and route-running skills that could make him a long-term playmaker.
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (Texas)
Big catch radius and a yards after catch machine. Underrated in this reporter's opinion.
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (Ohio)
Dynamic playmaking threat with a high compete level and deep love for the Green and White. Could be a long-term locker room leader and vertical threat.
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (Ohio)
Versatile defensive lineman who can play on the edge and move around the line.
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (Michigan)
A four-star by some analysts, Clarizio is a hometown kid who could be a true feature back for the green and white -- and a dangerous one at that.
RB Zion Gist, Lincoln-Way East (Illinois)
A late flip who has plenty of potential, but will likely take a little bit longer to get there.
CB Terrance "Deuce" Edwards, Trinity Episocopal (Virginia)
Maybe the biggest move the Spartans made alongside Clarizio. A high-ceiling cornerback with intangibles and a complete game.
LB Leonard Ah You, Kahuku (Hawaii)
A 2023 Oregon State commit who spent the past two years on a mission. Ah You was highly touted out of high school then, and he sure looks promising now.
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
IOL Rashawn Rogers, Ottawa Hills (Michigan)
Late grab as a preferred walk-on. Sizeable offensive tackle with 6-6, 295-pound frame.
WR Nicholas Hardy, Groves (Michigan)
Expected to sign with the Spartans. Powerhouse program and one that the Spartans have had an eye on for some time.
Notes:
More WR Portal Moves
Michigan State landed Central Michigan wide receiver Evan Boyd, who was arguably the best pass catcher for the Chippewas before he went down after playing the first eight games.
Boyd is a hometown kid, having a dominant career at East Lansing High School under legendary head coach and former Duffy Daugherty quarterback Bill Feraco.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
