Weekly Michigan State Spartans Football Recruiting Review
The Michigan State Spartans are on the recruiting trail 24/7. Every Monday, Spartan Nation will bring you everything you need to be up to date on the goings on in Spartan football recruiting!
Michigan State on SI brings you the current class of commits, prospects receiving the most recent offers and interest from the Green and White, along with important dates, such as when prospects will make their announcements!
*All ratings from 247Sports
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars: 16
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: April 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27, 2024
ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: July 11, 2024
CB LaRue Zamorano III, Centennial (CA), Position: 53, Commitment Date: July 27, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 16
Offers:
2026:
TE Israel Briggs, Mt. Whitney (CA), Position: 12
6-foot-5, 200 pounds
13 offers
DL JJ Finch, Warren Central (IN), Position: 46
6-foot-3, 240 pounds
17 offers
Observation:
Spartans Win Off the Field Against FAU
I spoke with several commits and targets who were in attendance at Michigan State's season opener against Florida Atlantic. Put simply, the Spartans made major gains with the committed and non-committed.
Smith's staff, on before their debut contest for the green and white, took time to cultivate relationships and play host to their visitors. Every recruit praised the staff's gameday attitude, along with the care they took to spend time with the recruits.
It is a testament to what these new coaches bring to the program when they aren't on the sideline. The Spartans won big on Friday, and I'm not talking about the 16-10 victory against the Owls.
