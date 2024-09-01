EXLUSIVE: Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football RB Target Recounts Gameday Visit
The Michigan State Spartans had many targets and commits in attendance for their season-opening victory against Florida Atlantic on Friday night. It was a packed house in Spartan Stadium. A raucous student section.
Among that electric atmosphere was 2026 in-state running back Izaiah Wright, a high-priority target for Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
"It was amazing, crowd looked basically sold out to me," Wright told me. "You know, whole bunch of Michigan State fans shwoing up loud, rowdy, ready to go. On third down when the stadium needed to be loud it was loud. It was a great environment. Being on the field pregame and looking up and seeing all of the fans it was surreal."
Wright, who has had a solid connection with Bhonapha for a while, spoke with Bhonapha before the game. He noted Bhonapha's gameday attitude as "ready to go."
"He was calm though," Wright said. "He was calm, ready to go, like he had been there before. Which, obviously he has -- and he's just ready to go."
The Spartans coaching staff has been lauded by the recruits I've talked to for their personability and their cultivation of a family-like atmosphere. The sense I get from the recruits is that these Spartans coaches genuinely care about their well-being and making a good impression on them as people.
Not just football players. That kind of commitment to recruiting targets is not lost on those I speak with. So look at it like this -- a new coaching regime before their home opener and the kickstart of a new era. Wouldn't most staffs put their focus solely on the game, bypass anything peripheral?
Not this one. This staff, Bhonapha included, took time to make sure the recruits felt at home. Asked about the season openers that most of those in attendance had just played. Maintained that family environment.
"It means that they care," Wright said.
Wright, 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds, fits Bhonapha's prototypical running back. He is the No. 37-ranked running back in the 2026 class, per 247Sports, and the No. 12 player in the state of Michigan.
