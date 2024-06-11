What Left 2025 MSU Football Target Sherrod Henderson the Most Impressed During Visit with Jonathan Smith, Spartans
Sherrod Henderson is a three-star edge rusher from the 2025 class. Henderson received his offer from the Michigan State Spartans when they sent rush ends coach Chad Wilt down to North Carolina to meet him.
Speaking with Henderson after his June 7 official visit to East Lansing, I got the sense that he is 100 percent himself at all times. When he was telling me about his relationship with Wilt, it was clear Henderson was comfortable.
"[Wilt] was coming to see me ... and boom, boom, boom, he came down, we chatted chat," Henderson said. "I think that the thing that stood out about him most to me was him talking about God, and being a Christian, you know, and when he was talking to me, he was actually being real with me. You know, some coaches [are] fake, but I was feeling like he was being real with me too ... I just feel like he loves the game of football, he's so competitive. I'm a competitive player too, so that fits my game."
Henderson has long arms, and he said Wilt intends to use that to his advantage, should Henderson come play for the Spartans. The odds the Spartans have in landing Henderson are one in three. He told me the Spartans are among his top three teams. Going into his visit, Henderson was certain on what he was looking for.
"Culture wise, how the town is," Henderson said. "[Am] I'm going to fit in well with my teammates, and the coaches too. You know, what [does] the weight room look like, basically, you know the culture."
When Henderson left, he was impressed and knew the Spartans' place among the teams he was interested in.
"Going there, talking with the coaches, I think that [Michigan State] is really probably the best path if I want to go pro," Henderson said. "Big Ten, you know, every game I will be playing somebody big, and you know, good. Best pathway to the pros. And [the Spartans] have the best technology I think ... they provide everything, they feed you well ... you know, it's just all around ... I think what caught my attention was the freakin' technology. I'm not even gonna [lie], the technology, and the way the weight room is, especially the people man. We got along so good."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
