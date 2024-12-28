What Should MSU's Wishlist Be For 2025 Recruiting Trail?
The Michigan State Spartans are a full-go on the 2026 recruiting class. Their 2025 haul was dominated by linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive backs, for the most part.
What will their wish-list be in the calendar year 2025?
1. Pass Rushers
Michigan State's anemic pass rush in 2024 might have sounded the alarms, as they are stocking up in the transfer portal and will likely do so with the 2026 class since they were light on the umbrella unit with the 2025 class.
This is where we could see the Spartans target the West Coast, specifically the Pacific Northwest. Michigan State is looking to make gains with two talented edge rushers from O'Dea in Washington -- David Schwerzel and Fameitau Siale.
The former is a fringe four-star whom 247Sports lists as interested in the Spartans. The 6-4, 255-pound pass rusher is the No. 28 player at his position per the site and recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman graded Schwerzel as a Power 4 starter and impact player.
2. Running Backs
Michigan State will get an early answer from four-star Harvey running back Shahn Alston on Jan. 11 when Alston competes in the U.S. Navy All-American Bowl. They are among his top eight and though USC is the crystal ball favorite, the green and white has shown the ability to compete with the richest.
Favour Akih, a fringe four-star Ohio back, has shown signs of interest in the Spartans. Expect there to be a big push for in-state high three-stars Kory Amachree (who is practically a hometown kid thanks to his Haslett roots and legacy status) and Izaiah Wright.
3. Wide Receiver
Unless you have a massive NIL collective, superstar wide receivers are hard to come by in the transfer portal, and outside of Nick Marsh, the Spartans will need more high-ceiling talent in the years to come.
Michigan State has made a good impression on four-star receiver Mason James, of Norman, Oklahoma. He is a deep threat and dynamic after the catch. Red Oak four-star Brayden Robinson is an elite track star with scary speed and vertical ability.
He is a teammate to 2025 signee Charles Taplin, and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins might see Jalen Nailor-potential in the 2026 blue-chipper. Hawkins is the key to the Spartans' success with receivers. His track record and prowess as a recruiter keep their hopes alive for just about any recruit.
