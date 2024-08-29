Which MSU Football Targets Made List of State's Top Players?
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith has made good so far on his in-state recruiting goals. In a recent list from The Detroit News' David Goricki, as many as six Spartans commits were in the Top 25 players in the state.
The list includes players from the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes. There are several notable Spartans targets on the list.
These are four Spartans targets ranked in the Top 25.
8. Gregory Patrick, OT, Portage Northern, 2026
Goricki: "Patrick is big, strong and agile. He's a dominant run blocker who opened up college coaches' eyes, getting offers from such major powers as Alabama, Notre Dame and Washington this past spring and summer. He also has offers from Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State."
Patrick is a legacy and a priority target in the 2026 class. He is fond of the program and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. Michalczik could be the difference-maker in Patrick's recruitment.
Patrick will be in attendance for the Spartans' home opener against Florida Atlantic.
11. Dakota Guerrant, WR, Harper Woods, 2027
Goricki: "Guerrant was a freshman phenom last season who helped Harper Woods win the Division 4 state championship. He showed his big-play ability on a consistent basis, coming up with 47 receptions for 1,170 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had his best games on the biggest stages, scoring twice in the regional title game and twice more in the state semifinal before capping it off with a TD grab in the state title game win over Grand Rapids South Christian. He received an offer from Michigan in eighth grade and received offers from Ohio State and Notre Dame this past June."
I was able to watch Guerrant play during this summer's 7-on-7 shootout organized by The D Zone. Even without pads, physicality, and a crowded field, Guerrant shined and looked like a man among boys.
Guerrant would be a dream for wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. The Spartans could make a big push for the prospect in the coming months.
12. Khalief Canty, OT, Detroit Cass Tech, 2026
Goricki: "Canty is a mammoth left tackle who is athletic and is set to protect freshman quarterback Donald Tabron II’s blind side while helping open holes for Cass Tech’s multiple talented running backs, including freshman Julian Taylor. Canty had 29 pancake blocks his sophomore season and owns several offers from national powers like Michigan and Alabama, along with N.C. State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Colorado."
Canty will be another top priority offensive lineman in the 2026 class. He is a highly-touted target with a lot of attention. Michalczik will have his work cut out for him recruiting Canty, but getting the Cass Tech star would be a huge addition and a statement on the Spartans' in-state recruiting gains.
23. Antonio Johnson, OT, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 2025
Goricki: "Johnson is a dominant blocker who has offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland and West Virginia."
Johnson had three St. Mary's teammates commit to Michigan State. I have heard good things about the Green and White's chances at landing Johnson, which would give them a fourth player from the prep school.
Johnson would give the Spartans a huge second recruit on the offensive line in a class that only has one commit on the unit, Dakota's Justin Bell.
