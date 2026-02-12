Spartans Trending For Talented 2027 Lineman

As the college football offseason continues, Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are emerging as contenders for several of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

One of the prospects Fitzgerald and the Spartans have been actively pursuing is a three-star defensive lineman from Illinois, and a national recruiting analyst recently named Michigan State among the leaders in his recruitment.

MSU Emerging as Leader for 3-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

For the past month, Michigan State has been pursuing David Folorunsho, a three-star defensive lineman from St. Patrick High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Spartans first offered him on Jan. 15 and hosted him on campus in East Lansing for a Junior Day visit at the end of last month.

Folorushno is a talented defensive lineman and has quickly become one of Michigan State’s top 2027 targets. Although he holds offers from more than 20 Division I programs, Rivals’ senior national recruiting reporter Greg Smith recently reported that the Spartans are among the frontrunners in his recruitment.

According to Smith, Michigan State, Indiana, and Northwestern have been the top programs in Folorunsho’s recruitment recently, and the young defensive lineman has built strong relationships with each school’s staff.

“Indiana, Michigan State and Northwestern were the leaders in this recruitment recently,” Smith wrote. “The Illinois lineman has built strong relationships there and the schools’ pitch has been resonating.”

Smith also reported that with Notre Dame recently offering Folorunsho, the Fighting Irish have established themselves as a contender in his recruitment. Nonetheless, the Spartans appear to be firmly in the mix for the three-star defensive lineman.

Folorunsho has the versatility to play multiple positions at the college level and would be a welcome addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 593 overall player in the country, the No. 66 defensive lineman, and the No. 19 prospect from Illinois.

As his recruitment progresses, Folorunsho will begin narrowing down his list of top schools and will likely schedule visits to several programs this spring. Fitzgerald and his staff should aim to get him back on campus in East Lansing for a second visit in the near future as they continue pursuing the talented defensive lineman.

Although Folorunsho hasn’t set a commitment date, his recruitment has been gaining momentum quickly. If Michigan State can improve its standing with him in the coming months, the Spartans should be well-positioned to compete for the three-star lineman.

