Young Phenom QB, Spartans Target Continues Dominance
It's hard to think of a more interesting subject to write about in Michigan State football recruiting than Detroit Cass Tech's freshman quarterback, Donald Tabron II. Sure, Bryson Williams (2025 Spartans commit) is a fascinating individual and 2027 running back Jance Henry is a Martian -- freakish athletic.
But Tabron -- now there's a prodigious talent. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound quarterback had offers from the Spartans, Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Kentucky, and Maryland -- all before taking a single high school snap. Before he was even named the starter at storied Michigan powerhouse Cass Tech.
Over the course of the summer, I was able to talk with Tabron's trainer, Donovan Dooley of the prestigious Quarterback University, who touted Tabron's ability. First off, there was what Dooley referred to as "brain talent" -- he plays the game at a fast pace from the neck up.
Then, there's the gifts you witness on the tape.
"Don has a smooth stroke, he doesn't need much space to deliver the ball," Dooley said. " ... Think ultimately what you're looking for is a situational creature. And he's that. I think Don, without a doubt, is a [Power 4] prospect, and when it comes to NFL, obviously, you need a lot of skill and a little bit of luck. But I think if he continues on the trajectory that he's at, he definitely will be getting his name called someday on the big stage."
This was all said to me before Tabron even earned the starting spot. I went to a 7-on-7 hosted by The D Zone in July to watch Tabron rotate in throughout the competition. He looked good, albeit with the obvious rust you'd see in July (and for a kid entering his freshman year of high school).
Threw a gorgeous ball. I spent that day with his father, Donald Sr., who keeps Tabron grounded as well as his own expectations. The goal was to compete for the starting job. Donald Sr. and Dooley also made it clear to Tabron that Year 1 was not about doing too much -- manage the game.
Take care of the ball, be a general out there, be a smart quarterback. That approach obviously paid off. Tabron had a strained calf early in the season. There were growing pains, too.
But the young phenom has arrived. He just led the Technicians over a dominant Detroit Catholic Central team, 17-14, in the Division I state semi-finals. The same Shamrocks team that had bounced a stacked, star-studded (insert any other adjective) Belleville team led by Bryce Underwood a week prior.
In the performance, Tabron did what he needed to do -- 15-of-20 passing, 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Over the course of the last three playoff games he is 41 of 61 for 729 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Underwood is also a protege of Dooley -- the No. 1 quarterback and overall player in the country. Tabron will unfairly be compared to Underwood. For one, they are completely different from a play-style standpoint.
If Underwood is garnering comparisons to a Vince Young, I would say that Tabron plays the position like C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans (no, I am not saying a high school freshman is akin to one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks, only the play-style).
Here's the thing: Tabron is here. He has led a young (albeit talented) Cass Tech team over dominant Division I opponents en route to a state championship appearance. He will face a very, very good Hudsonville team. Win or lose, being lost in the work has paid off this season.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
