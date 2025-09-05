Seven Best College Football Games to Watch in Week 2: Bryce Underwood’s First Test
Finally, we have real college football games to dissect and legitimate takeaways to make. A highly anticipated Week 1 of the season exceeded expectations in some areas, but other individuals fell flat—including Arch Manning and Bill Belichick, two of the biggest names in the sport.
But the chance for redemption has arrived. A quasi-rivalry week is on tap in Week 2, featuring a number of matchups with deep histories, but now take place between two programs that play in different conferences. The biggest game of the week isn’t known for having two teams with bad blood, but does pit schools trying to return to the sport’s elite bunch against one another. Plus, Belichick’s Tar Heels have a get-right game against an in-state foe.
Here’s what to watch in Week 2, featuring takes from Sports Illustrated experts Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer:
No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (1–0) at Duke Blue Devils (1–0)
Saturday, noon ET, ESPN
Bret Bielema’s Illini were a trendy preseason playoff pick, because of a strong finish in 2024 and a favorable Big Ten schedule. But those CFP aspirations will be tested this weekend against the Blue Devils. Duke head coach Manny Diaz was aggressive in the offseason, upgrading at quarterback with the addition of Tulane’s Darian Mensah, who threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns against Elon in the opener. However, Saturday’s game will be just Mensah’s third against a Power 4 opponent—he lost the previous two starts against Kansas State and Oklahoma.
Iowa Hawkeyes (1–0) at No. 16 Iowa State (2–0)
Saturday, noon ET, Fox
A beloved Midwest rivalry that dates back to the 19th century remains a staple in early September. This game is almost always close—the last seven matchups have been decided by 10 points or less since Iowa shellacked Iowa State, 42–3, in 2016. This year’s Hawkeyes, promising a revamped offense in ’25, looked somewhat lethargic in Week 1 and will need a better performance from South Dakota State transfer QB Mark Gronowski (8 of 15 for 44 yards and a touchdown vs. Albany) to win in Ames, Iowa.
What SI’s experts say:
Fischer: “I’ll go with Iowa getting the three and a half … I mean, this is always a close series. It feels like it’s always coming down to the fourth quarter, somebody making a field goal, missing a field goal, something like that. I think these two teams enjoy playing against each other. I think the conservative nature of both coaches is going to play into this one. So with that hook, give me Iowa getting the three and a half.”
Forde: “I like the way Rocco Becht is playing. He made some gutty plays at the end against Kansas State in Ireland. But I’m taking Iowa. I think Iowa can win outright here, because here’s what I expect. They brought in Mark Gronowski, the quarterback from South Dakota State, and he did nothing last week. And I wonder if that’s partially by design, that we’re not even going to really break him out if we don’t have to … I did say that when I saw the box score, that you don’t change Iowa, Iowa changes you. And Mark Gronowski was changed into a pedestrian quarterback. But look, I’m expecting more. I think they will break it out a little bit more, and they’ll win the game. So I’m taking the Hawkeyes, not just to cover, but to win on the road in Ames.”
Baylor Bears (0–1) at No. 16 SMU Mustangs (1–0)
Saturday, noon ET, CW Network
This rivalry dates back to a gone but never forgotten league—the Southwest Conference. SMU hasn’t beaten Baylor since 1986, but has the luxury of making the Bears travel up I-35 to Dallas for the showdown. The Bears defense also looked porous in Week 1 vs. Auburn, which won’t bode well when going up against reigning third-team All-ACC quarterback Kevin Jennings.
What SI’s experts say:
Forde: “One more neighborhood scrap where I’m going for my lock of the week. Baylor at SMU, old Southwest Conference rivals. They’re playing in Dallas. SMU’s only giving two and a half, and I didn’t like what I saw at Baylor in the opener defensively. I think SMU has the weapons to take advantage of that and to certainly win by a field goal or more. So I’m rolling with the Mustangs there.”
Kansas Jayhawks (2–0) at Missouri Tigers (1–0)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Another rivalry that extends well beyond the lines on the football field and dates back to the Civil War should deliver a physical battle with two dynamic quarterbacks. Penn State transfer Beau Pribula looked the part of a starting SEC quarterback with 348 yards and four total touchdowns in his Missouri debut, but he’ll have to keep up with a healthy Jalon Daniels come Saturday. The sixth-year Jayhawks QB is firing on all cylinders through two games in 2025—456 yards, 80% completion percentage and seven touchdowns—and has a history of delivering in the biggest moments.
What SI’s experts say:
Fischer: “I’m leaning more towards the home team instead of just hope and a prayer. I think the reliance of Kansas on Jalon Daniels to be that team, to be that offense, Mizzou can kind of take him away just a little bit. I think that does give [the Tigers] enough headroom to win by more than a touchdown at home. So I will go with Pat’s Tigers there in this very important rivalry for both teams.”
Forde: “Pat is not going with Pat’s Tigers. I’m taking Kansas and taking the points. I just think this is a field goal game. I think it’s going to be really close. I like what Kansas has done so far. I do think Jalon Daniels is an incredibly dynamic quarterback. And the problem with Missouri, having watched the first game, they got skill talent, man. They’ve got it. But the offensive line got their quarterback hit a lot. Beau Pribula was really good, [the] Penn State transfer. But he took a lot of hits. They’ve moved their all-American left guard to left tackle. And it’s been a struggle. It’s going to be probably more of a struggle when you’re not playing Central Arkansas. So I am going to take the Hawks to cover and the Tigers to win.”
North Carolina Tar Heels (0–1) at Charlotte 49ers (0–1)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
You might be thinking, “This game won’t be competitive, Charlotte lost its season opener to App State by 23.” Sure, but we all watched Monday’s trainwreck of a debut for Chapel Bill. The Tar Heels looked completely outmatched against TCU and it’s certainly worth paying attention to whether or not the Belichick college coaching experiment goes completely off the rails. North Carolina may not lose in Week 2; but it’s how the Heels win that will bear watching.
What SI’s experts say:
Fischer: “I’m going with my lock of the week … North Carolina, giving 13 and a half at Charlotte. I was not impressed by the 49ers in that opener against App State. I think regardless of the [North Carolina] quarterback issue, I think that’s kind of why this line is probably as small as it is. I think that’s probably playing into the hands of North Carolina, give me the Tar Heels to cover by scoring two touchdowns on the 49ers.”
Forde: “It was a god-awful disaster. I mean, I can’t imagine. I can’t remember another really hype debut that went as badly as that one did. The first six minutes were great. And then the last 54 was the worst thing I’d ever seen. I mean, it was incredible. [The Tar Heels] did nothing right. Offensively, defensively, special teams. So that was something … I’m folding. I’m sorry. That was so bad.”
No. 12 Arizona State (1–0) at Mississippi State (1–0)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Sam Leavitt showed why the preseason buzz around the Sun Devils was well-founded with a monster Week 1, in which he racked up 330 yards of offense and four total touchdowns. ASU star receiver Jordyn Tyson also looked the part of Biletnikoff watch list honoree with 12 catches, 141 yards and two scores. But a tougher opponent than Northern Arizona awaits in Starkville, Miss., as Mississippi State threatens to put a wrench in Arizona State’s nonconference slate before a challenging schedule in the Big 12.
No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (1–0) at No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (1–0)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Quarterback play couldn’t have gotten worse for Michigan in 2025, but Underwood showed in Week 1 why it stands to get a whole lot better. The true freshman threw for 251 yards and a touchdown vs. New Mexico and looked poised beyond his years. But a Brent Venables defense threatens to throw the kitchen sink at him in Week 2. Oklahoma also boasts a far more experienced quarterback in John Mateer, who seems to be a perfect fit for the Sooners after connecting on 81% of his attempts for a career-high 30 completions in his Norman, Okla., debut.
What SI’s experts say:
Fischer: “If there’s one thing Brent Venables is going to do, it’s going to stop the run and that’s going to put even more pressure on Bryce Underwood … I think the hype about Bryce Underwood is not necessarily for this game. It’s not necessarily even for this season. This is about building forward for Michigan. And you do like what you want to see, but he's going to end up taking his lumps, as every true freshman is going to do, especially in an environment like this. And I can’t wait to see it, because I think this is going to kind of give us a really good indicator in terms of what is that ceiling for Michigan and ultimately kind of also, what is that floor?”
Forde: “This is going to be a different level challenge. If last week did teach us anything, it's to expect your young quarterbacks to struggle in big games, especially early in the season, which this is. [Underwood] threw against New Mexico—and I was just looking at the highlights of his passes—he threw some great balls, but he threw a lot into traffic. Throwing into traffic against New Mexico and throwing into traffic against Oklahoma are going to be two different things. So we’ll see how that goes for him if he's maybe a little more wary about where he places his passes. But we also have Sherrone Moore coaching this game for Michigan, which is, I think, a bonus for the Wolverines.”