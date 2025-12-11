Michigan State Basketball Ranks Impressively in Early Bracketology

Michigan State basketball has now played nine games in a little over a month to open the season. After being ranked 22nd in the preseason AP poll, the Spartans have started 8–1, with the only loss coming against the then fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Thanks to that strong start, Michigan State is now ranked ninth in the country.

The Spartans have played impressive basketball through their first nine games. Facing four ranked opponents — Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina among them — and winning those matchups has justifiably launched them up the national rankings.

With the first month of the season behind us, let’s take a closer look at how the Spartans have progressed so far and where they are projected to land in March Madness.

In the preseason, Michigan State entered the year ranked No. 22 in the AP poll. According to both ESPN and CBS, the Spartans were initially projected to be a fifth or sixth seed in the NCAA Tournament. Now, CBS has bumped Michigan State up to a No. 2 seed, while ESPN currently lists the Spartans as a No. 3 seed.

CBS Projection

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Duke during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the CBS Sports bracket, Michigan State is placed in the West Region as a No. 2 seed. If the Spartans were to remain there, they would be grouped with teams such as Arizona, Gonzaga, Louisville, Tennessee, Texas Tech, LSU, TCU, and UCLA.

ESPN Projection

ESPN also has the Spartans in the West Region, but as a No. 3 seed. Under that projection, Michigan State would face a field that includes Iowa State, BYU, Louisville, St. John’s, Auburn, Saint Mary’s, UCLA, and Kentucky.

Last season, after beginning the year unranked, Michigan State surged to finish as a No. 2 seed. The Spartans went on to defeat 15th-seeded Bryant, 10th-seeded New Mexico, and sixth-seeded Ole Miss before falling to top-seeded Auburn 70–64 in the Elite Eight.

This year, redshirt sophomore Jeremy Fears and senior big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper have been leading the charge. Coen Carr has also taken a noticeable step forward, becoming more aggressive in attacking the rim and showing more confidence with his outside shot.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) goes to the basket against Duke during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State’s depth has been another early advantage. Point guard Divine Ugochukwu, freshmen forwards Jordan Scott and Cam Ward, redshirt freshman center Jesse McCullough, and senior shooting guard Trey Fort have all proven they can contribute valuable minutes off the bench.

If Michigan State continues trending upward, with a deep roster, improved shooting, and a strong resume already built, the Spartans could position themselves for another deep March Madness run.

