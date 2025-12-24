Michigan State 2026 Tight End Singees Speak on Brian Wozniak

In his first few weeks as Michigan State's head coach, Pat Fitzgerald has spent a lot of time evaluating the Spartans' staff, interviewing candidates, and hiring several assistant coaches.

While Fitzgerald is bringing in many new coaches, he has decided to retain some from the Spartans' previous staff, including tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. The retention of Wozniak was applauded by many, including Michigan State's two 2026 tight end signees.

MSU Tight End Commits React to the Retention of Brian Wozniak

During the Early National Signing Period for the 2026 class, Michigan State signed two tight end prospects to its class: Joey Caudill, a three-star prospect from Mansfield, Ohio, and Edward Whiting, a three-star prospect from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

While there were likely several factors that influenced both Caudill and Whiting's decision to commit to Michigan State, arguably none had a greater impact than Wozniak, who was the primary recruiter for both prospects.

Shortly after it was announced that Fitzgerald and the Spartans would be retaining Wozniak, both tight end signees spoke with SpartanMag's Jason Killop about the news.

Caudill told Killop that when he heard the news, it felt like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders. He explained that Wozniak was the first coach to believe in him and that he was hoping that he would stay on the new Michigan State staff.

“It was a big weight off my shoulders,” Caudill told Killop. “I really wanted Coach Woz to stay around. Coach Woz is the guy who really believed in me, took the first chance on me. I just really wanted to play for him.”

Whiting shared a similar message explaining that Wozniak was the main reason he ultimately committed to Michigan State and that the news confirmed he had made the right decision.

“It was great to finally see the news because [Wozniak] was a very big part of my recruitment and ultimately why I chose Michigan State,” Whiting told Killop. "Just getting that news, it kind of felt like everything just worked out.”

Both Whiting and Caudill are talented players who will undoubtedly make an impact on Michigan State's offense during their time with the Spartans, and neither would likely be signed to the program if it weren't for Wozniak.

While position coaches may not always seem to have the most impact on a program, their work on the field and on the recruiting trail can't be overlooked, as evidenced by Caudill and Whiting's reaction to the Spartans retaining Wozniak.

