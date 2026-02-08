Spartans Offer Talented 2027 Lineman

While Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerad and his staff are making significant progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class, the Spartans are still actively offering several new prospects every day.

One of the prospects Michigan State most recently extended an offer to is a three-star defensive lineman from Wisconsin and a top-600 overall player in the class.

Michigan State Extends Offer to 3-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

On Feb. 6, Michigan State extended an offer to Isaac Miller, a three-star defensive lineman from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He announced on X that his Spartans offer came after a conversation with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III.

“After a great conversation with [Coach DeLattiboudere,] I am blessed to receive and offer to play defensive line at Michigan State University!” Miller wrote.

Michigan State is the 22nd Division I program to offer Miller and the fifth Power Four school to do so since the start of 2026, joining Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Maryland, and Boston College.

At 6’5” and 250 pounds, Miller can play both along the interior defensive line and at EDGE. He’s one of the top defensive linemen in the country and is coming off a strong junior season at Catholic Memorial, where he recorded 61 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Miller’s recruitment has gained traction over the past few months, and he’d be a welcome addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 586 overall player nationally, the No. 56 defensive lineman, and the No. 5 prospect from the state of Wisconsin.

As of now, no program has emerged as a serious frontrunner for the three-star defensive lineman, but a few schools have made progress in his recruitment. Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin hosted him on unofficial visits this fall, and Miller attended the Badgers’ junior day in late January.

With so many programs actively pursuing Miller, Michigan State will need to make a strong early impression on him and build a relationship with him as they continue to make up ground in his recruitment.

As of now, Miller hasn’t set a commitment date, and he’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. If the Spartans can continue making progress with him over the coming months and can get him to East Lansing for a visit this spring, they should be a serious contender for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

