MSU's Brian Lindgren Talks Offense and Previews UM's Defense
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren spoke to the press about his unit and talked a bit about Michigan's defense late Tuesday morning.
MSU's offense made some progress during its latest loss to then-No. 3 Indiana last Saturday, netting 367 total yards against a Hoosiers defense that averages just under 250 yards allowed per game. However, the Spartans still only managed 13 points.
Lindgren discussed not finishing drives, what the rivalry with the Wolverines means to himself, the rest of the staff, and the players, and other things.
A full video of Lindgren's Tuesday press conference can be viewed below.
Watch Brian Lindgren here:
In addition, a partial transcription of the presser has been provided below.
Transcript
Q: The offense last week, it seemed like you guys changed some things up; getting the ball out a little quicker against the pressure and the front they (Indiana) had. How did you think that worked out for you guys, just kind of giving them in a flow and getting Aidan (Chiles) back in the rhythm?
LINDGREN: There was some positive things from Saturday and that was one of them. I thought Aidan had one of his better games as far as distributing the football. I think a large number of guys caught footballs and did a nice job.
There were reps where he needed to get through, we knew it was going to be a game of getting back to his second and third progressions and he struggled with that at times during the year and was able to do a nice job of that against a really good defense. Just being efficient with it. I thought he saw the field really well.
And then, yeah, we were able to mix in some screens and different types of plays that, you know, maybe their defensive scheme allowed that week.
That was able to kind of get him in rhythm and get him going. At the end of the day, we just, you know, we just we have to do a better job of finishing some of those drives with, you know, with points.
But to move the ball, I felt like most of the game, I think that we only had eight possessions, but moving the ball against that quality of defense, there was definitely some things to build on.
