Scouting Michigan’s Defense Before the Rivalry Showdown
The Michigan State Spartans can move to 4-4 with a victory over the Michigan Wolverines this weekend.
Beating Michigan would raise the spirits of a fanbase that has become increasingly apathetic and is calling for head coach Jonathan Smith’s job. If he loses on Saturday, not only will the team drop to 3-5, but Smith will have lost to the Spartans’ biggest rivals for the second consecutive season.
Michigan has won games the way it always has this season: being strong in the trenches on both sides of the ball, running it effectively, and playing great defense.
Today, let’s focus on Michigan’s defense, how Wink Martindale has performed as the defensive coordinator, and how MSU can move the ball against the Wolverines.
Michigan State vs. Michigan's defense
Michigan is ninth in the conference in total defense (307.9 yards allowed per game), 10th in passing defense (215.1), fourth in rushing defense (92.7), and sixth in scoring defense (17.0 PPG allowed).
Martindale is in his second season in Ann Arbor, and the team has improved in almost every facet of defense under his leadership. He has always been a coach who likes to blitz and play man coverage.
That defensive strategy can be risky if you don’t have the personnel, but the Wolverines have adjusted well to Martindale’s scheme. The Spartans will have their work cut out for them against this group next Saturday.
Michigan’s leading tackler is Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausmann, a tackling machine who is always making plays around the football. He has 47 total tackles and a sack this season.
Senior Derrick Moore leads the team in sacks with four and a half. He is an explosive and powerful rusher who can beat offensive tackles with strength or quickness.
Michigan’s secondary has had a good season, and eight different Wolverines have recorded an interception. However, linebacker Cole Sullivan leads the team with three.
If Aidan Chiles is not careful, he could make mistakes and put balls in the hands of the Wolverines. They have plenty of playmakers at all three levels of their defense, and the Spartan offense might be in trouble.
The Spartans moved the ball better against Indiana last week, even though they didn’t score any more points than their previous matchup with UCLA.
If MSU can finish more drives in the end zone, it will give itself a chance to bring the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing.
