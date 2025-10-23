Recent Rankings Reveal Michigan State’s Ongoing Struggles
Michigan State football has had a rough season this year, in what some would argue is a prove-it year for head coach Jonathan Smith. Coming into this year, the expectations were to at least make a bowl game, especially as MSU has a new AD in J Batt.
Now Michigan State is on a four-game losing streak, and the seat for Jonathan Smith’s job security is increasingly getting warmer.
The Ranking
According to ESPN’s power index, they have Michigan State in 17th place out of the 18 total Big Ten teams, as they are only ranked ahead of the Purdue Boilermakers. The 2-5 Wisconsin Badgers, and the also imploding 3-4 Penn State Nittany Lions are ranked higher than the Spartans.
The ESPN power index has the Spartans with a final record of 4-8, which would mean that Jonathan Smith would finish with the same record as first season as head coach last season.
However, Michigan State does have a 6.7 percent chance of getting to six wins. While six isn't a high percentage, there is still a chance for the Spartans to find a way to win three more games with only five remaining on their schedule.
For Michigan State to find a way to get to six wins, and for Jonathan Smith to keep his seat cooler, he needs to turn this ship around and fast. A way to turn the temperature down is by beating Michigan on Saturday on primetime television.
Michigan has just come off a big win against Washington, as they beat the Huskies 24-7. Freshman phenom Bryce Underwood is coming off a 21/27 on passing attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns night, as well as Jordan Marshall had his best game running this season, as he had 25 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown.
For Michigan State, while they did lose by 25 points to the number two ranked Indian Hoosiers, Aidan Chiles had an efficient game as he went 27/33 on passing attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown.
Michigan State needs to stop Michigan's running game, as both Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes might play together, as Sherome Moore has stated that “he’ll (Haynes) practice this week…i think he’ll (Haynes) be good this week.”
Michigan State will also need to get more production from their own running game as in last week’s game against Indiana, the leading rusher was QB Aidan Chiles with 48 yards.
Michigan State plays Michigan at 7:30PM this Saturday
