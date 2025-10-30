Evaluating MSU LT Stanton Ramil's Return to Lineup
Michigan State was without starting left tackle, Stanton Ramil, for much of the month.
Ramil was injured against USC and did not play in three games during October. He returned to the starting lineup on Saturday night against the Michigan Wolverines.
Ramil only played seven snaps against the Wolverines, according to Pro Football Focus. In his absence, Rustin Young, Ashton Lepo, and Conner Moore have all spent time at left tackle.
Young played 34 snaps at left tackle against Michigan and struggled to protect the quarterback. Moore started in each of the last four games at that spot, and he did not play well there, either, because he is naturally a right tackle.
Lepo played right tackle when Moore moved to the left side, but he suffered an injury and has not played since the UCLA game. He is out for the rest of the season.
Ramil's Return
Now that Ramil, MSU’s best run-blocker, is healthy and back in the starting lineup, things can start to feel normal again for the Spartan offense. Moore will slide back to the right side, handling pass rushers from the side he has been more comfortable this season.
MSU has struggled to run the ball this season. The Spartans rank 14th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game with 122.0, which is not enough to get it done when the top offenses are rushing for well over 200 yards per game.
The Spartans will not reach those numbers with Ramil back in the lineup, but they can return to the middle of the pack. MSU has talented running backs, and they will be able to run the ball better to the left side.
Ramil has improved as a pass-blocker this season, and protecting Aidan Chiles’ blind side will be key as the Spartans try to reach bowl eligibility by digging deep and pulling off wins in these final games.
MSU’s offensive line depth was tested with Ramil out, and the team failed the test. The young offensive linemen are not ready to play major snaps yet, and the team had to play other tackles out of position as a result.
The Spartans likely won’t become an explosive offense overnight just because Ramil is healthy, but things will look much more competent.
