Evaluating MSU's OT Situation Moving Forward
The Michigan State offensive line had its most frustrating showing of the season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Saturday.
The normally anemic Husker pass rush came alive, as Aidan Chiles was sacked four times in the road loss. He left the game briefly after taking a hit due to injury and was getting beaten up all day behind his line.
Head coach Jonathan Smith said the offensive line play was worse after reviewing the film at Monday’s media availability. That is unacceptable moving forward, as good offensive line play is the key to offensive success.
MSU made several confusing personnel decisions that led to this loss. Let’s break them down.
The Spartans' offensive tackle situation
Starting left tackle Stanton Ramil will be out for a month, so the Spartans had to find a replacement – or, replacements.
The staff moved starting right tackle Conner Moore to left, sliding veteran Ashton Lepo into Moore’s spot.
Hindsight is 20/20, but it was true during the game: The Spartans should have kept Moore at right tackle and played promising redshirt freshman Rustin Young at left.
If you play Young, and he struggles, you can chalk it up to him being inexperienced and use it as a teach tape moving forward. You already have three years of Lepo getting beaten like a drum.
According to Pro Football Focus, Young took only six snaps at left tackle and did not allow a single pressure. He earned a 78.1 pass-blocking grade.
Lepo played 66 snaps at right tackle, allowing four total pressures and a sack, while also committing a penalty. He earned just a 35.4 pass-blocking grade.
It is a small sample size from Young, but it shows he handled pressure much better than Lepo. Hopefully, the staff will realize that Young is the younger and better player, giving him more opportunities moving forward.
The Spartans take on a UCLA team that only had one sack against Penn State last week in the upset of the college football slate. This is an excellent chance to give Young an extended run.
MSU should keep Moore at right tackle, where he has played well all season, and see what it has in Young. Otherwise, the line will continue to struggle.
