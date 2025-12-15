Breaking Down MSU's OL Grades at End of Season

Michigan State’s offensive line was one of its most polarizing position groups.

The offensive line performed better as the season progressed, but the group was not a good unit overall. The Spartans had talent, but it did not come together under Jim Michalczik.

Former coach Jonathan Smith often had sound run games and good offensive lines, but that was not the case in two seasons in East Lansing. The group made some progress, but not enough to be a respectable unit.

However, some linemen performed well last season. Who had the best seasons at each position?

Let’s break down MSU’s best offensive linemen from the 2025 season and how Pat Fitzgerald can get more out of the group in 2026.

Best overall lineman: Matt Gulbin (82.1 PFF grade)

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gulbin was ranked as Pro Football Focus’ third-highest-graded center in the country in 2025.

He stabilized a unit that would have struggled even worse without him. The Wake Forest transfer is out of eligibility, and Fitzgerald probably wishes he could have Gulbin for another year.

MSU has a few players who could step into the center role, including Rakeem Johnson and Cole Dellinger. He could also find another center in the transfer portal, but finding a player who can build chemistry with Alessio Milivojevic will be the biggest priority.

Top offensive tackle: Conner Moore (69.8 PFF grade)

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Conner Moore (58) shakes hands with fans while walking off the field after defeating Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald will want to keep the former FCS All-American around for another season.

Moore struggled to adjust to right tackle when the season began, but his improvements and ability to perform against top competition were noticeable as the season progressed. He allowed 29 pressures and six sacks on the season.

As one of MSU’s better offensive linemen, Fitzgerald should hire an offensive line coach who can continue to develop Moore. He has NFL potential, and another year in the system should help him realize it.

Top guard: Gavin Broscious (59.8)

Michigan State offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (74) walks by the Spartan statue ahead of the Michigan game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 24, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State’s interior offensive line was a mess this season.

Luka Vincic was a starter for the Spartans early in the season before an injury ended his campaign. He was off to a good start, but it was cut short, and Broscious stepped in and played as well as he could, but he struggled.

Broscious is now in the transfer portal, so MSU must find a new starting guard. Finding a transfer is always an option, but if Fitzgerald wants to develop in-house talent, Andrew Dennis and Cooper Terpstra are solid choices.

