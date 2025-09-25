Interesting Statistics Surrounding MSU's Offensive Line
The Michigan State Spartans have been better along the offensive line through the first four games of the 2025 season, and fans should be thrilled about that fact.
Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik has developed offensive lines well at his previous coaching stops, and MSU hopes he can do the same in East Lansing.
Results have been better compared to the disastrous conclusion to the 2024 season. MSU’s offensive linemen have opened up more running lanes and given Aidan Chiles more time to find receivers in the pocket.
So, which MSU offensive linemen have performed the best through the team’s first four games of the 2025 season?
Let’s break down the most interesting Pro Football Focus numbers surrounding the team.
Highest-graded lineman: Center Matt Gulbin (84.4)
Gulbin is the highest-graded center in the country, per PFF.
MSU thought it had a star center in Tanner Miller last season, but he was not the player he was expected to be in 2024. Gulbin has been that high-level man in the middle that the team has needed to stabilize the offensive line.
The Wake Forest transfer didn’t play much center before arriving at Michigan State, but he has taken control of the position in East Lansing. He is the key to the O-Line being one of the better units in the Big Ten.
Highest-graded run-blocker: Stanton Ramil (82.0)
For as poor as he has been as a pass-blocker, Ramil has cleared the way for Spartan running backs.
Ramil has been excellent, clearing the way against defensive ends and allowing MSU to call run plays to the outside. Stretch runs can be tough for defenses to cover, as defenders have to move laterally in a short amount of time.
If Ramil can improve in pass-protection, he will be an anchor at left tackle. The Spartans need him to be if they want to reach a bowl game in 2025.
Highest-graded pass-blocker: Gulbin (83.4)
Based on these metrics, it is easy to anoint Gulbin as MSU’s best offensive lineman.
The Spartans would probably like one of their offensive tackles to be the highest-graded pass-blocker, but Gulbin is 9.2 points higher than the next-highest-graded pass-blocker, guard Kristian Phillips, who is at 74.2 on the season.
Interior defenders have not created any pass-rush pressure against Gulbin, and he is making a case for himself as a Rimington Award contender, given to the best center in college football.
