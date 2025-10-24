Where MSU Has Advantages Over Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans hope to upset the Michigan Wolverines at home tomorrow and stop a four-game skid.
MSU also hopes to stop a three-game losing streak to Michigan, as fans have become frustrated with letting the Wolverine fanbase parade around and boast.
The Spartans are heavy underdogs in this one, so execution and a little bit of luck will be paramount to a home victory. Fans have rallied around the team in the days leading up to the game, hoping they will inspire some confidence in their Spartans.
If Jonathan Smith’s team is going to win and turn the temperature down on his seat, it must utilize its strengths.
That’s the passing game.
Michigan State's wide receivers
MSU has run too much scripted offense. It’s time to let quarterback Aidan Chiles scan the field and rip some throws.
Michigan has a solid passing defense, but Wink Martindale’s unit is similar to that of former Wolverine Defensive Coordinator Don Brown. They both leave their cornerbacks on an island and blitz until the sun goes down.
The Spartans’ offensive game plan should be to take advantage of one-on-one opportunities on the outside, and Chiles should be looking for Nick Marsh, Omari Kelly, and Chrishon McCray often.
Chiles had a bounce-back game against Indiana, even if the stat sheet or scoreboard did not reflect that. He was much sharper and connected with his receivers much more easily, which is something that should translate to Saturday’s game.
Marsh wants to have a big game against the Spartans’ rivals, as the game is personal to him. He knows how important beating Michigan is for this university, and he should demand the ball as much as possible so he can create more scoring opportunities for the team.
MSU has not gotten Kelly involved enough in the past few weeks. Since his monster performance against USC, the Middle Tennessee transfer has caught just six passes for 89 yards.
McCray has gotten healthier, and his chemistry with Chiles has improved. He has seven receptions for 127 yards in his last four outings.
The Spartans should be able to throw the ball on Michigan’s defense, and utilizing their wide receivers is the biggest key to victory. Will MSU let Chiles rip it to his talented pass-catchers?
