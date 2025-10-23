Why MSU-UM is Personal to Nick Marsh
The Michigan rivalry game could not come at a more pivotal time for the Michigan State Spartans.
MSU is 3-4, losers of four straight, and looking to turn its season around with a statement victory against its bitter rivals. Jonathan Smith is trying to avoid falling to 0-2 against the Wolverines and get off the hot seat.
The Spartans dropped last year’s game to Michigan in a gettable contest, frustrating fans as the team dropped to 4-4. That game was wide receiver Nick Marsh’s first time playing in the rivalry, and as a player who grew up in the state, this game was – and still is – personal.
Nick Marsh on the Michigan game
“Last year, I feel like we left a lot out there on the field,” Marsh said during a press conference this week. “It being the first year, and me playing against the school down the road, I didn’t really understand how big the rivalry was. I understood, but not being in it. Actually playing in that first game, getting some bad calls, getting some home calls, I felt like I probably got held in coverage a couple of times.”
“Just seeing how they play football, it kind of helped me understand what this rivalry really is. So, going into this year, it’s a different type of preparation, a different type of mindset, knowing that we have to go in here and win this game.”
Marsh had a solid game against the Wolverines last season, catching four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Smith and the Spartans could have made more of an effort to get him the ball, and if they had, MSU could have had a better opportunity to win the game.
With another year under his belt, Marsh is looking to make a major impact in the game against the Spartans’ biggest rivals.
Marsh is having a better season than his record-setting freshman campaign, as he is close to surpassing last year’s totals in receptions and yards and already eclipsing his freshman total in receiving touchdowns.
This game is personal for Marsh, as he wants to beat the Spartans’ rivals. He will cement himself in MSU history if he posts a record-setting performance and helps the Spartans pull off an upset.
