Where Rival Michigan Has the Upper Hand on MSU
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping to pull off a major upset this weekend and bring the Paul Bunyan Trophy home when the Michigan Wolverines return to East Lansing.
Michigan has won the last three matchups, and on top of that, MSU is on a four-game losing streak. Fans have tried to rally behind this team and believe the Spartans can get it done, but the Wolverines pose a big threat.
Jonathan Smith has lost the confidence of this fanbase and former players, but he can rekindle some support for his program with a victory over MSU’s biggest rivals. In order to beat Michigan, the Spartans must try to beat Michigan at its own game.
MSU must dominate on the defensive line.
Defensive line play
The Michigan D-Line has been a force for as long as the program has existed, as teams have struggled to run on their talented players. The Wolverines create pressure on the quarterback from all spots.
This season, the Wolverines rank fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game, as opponents are running for just 92.7 yards. MSU is 14th in the conference in rushing yards, so it might be tough for the Spartans to create plays on the ground.
Michigan State’s defensive line has not threatened many teams this season, as the Spartans rank 10th in the conference in rushing yards allowed per game at 131.3. Teams have had success running the football against Joe Rossi’s unit, which has led to points.
The Spartans need more from experienced defensive linemen Grady Kelly and Alex VanSumeren, as those two are talented and know how to disengage from blocks and tackle ball carriers at the point of attack.
MSU also needs better run defense from the edge, which falls squarely on junior Jalen Thompson, who has played better football as of late.
He has largely struggled defending the run this season, however, as he has the worst Pro Football Focus run defense grade among qualified Spartan defensive ends.
It would also be a welcome sign if any Spartan defender could generate pressure on the offensive line. MSU has recorded just two sacks in its last two games, as quarterbacks are largely comfortable playing the Spartans.
If you’re betting on a defensive line changing the outcome of this game, you’re betting on Michigan. However, if the Spartans can be the better group, they have a chance at pulling off the upset.
