The Most Glaring Issues With MSU's Defense
Whichever defensive metric you look at, the truth is that Michigan State’s defense is struggling in 2025.
MSU is 17th in the Big Ten in total defense, last in passing yards allowed per game, 12th in rushing yards allowed per game, and 17th in scoring defense.
The Spartan philosophy has always been putting together a stellar defense first, so it is confusing to many fans to see that side of the ball get worked each week.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi must find answers before the team misses its fourth consecutive bowl game.
But what issues have plagued MSU the worst in 2025? Let’s identify the biggest problem areas surrounding this team.
MSU's biggest defensive issues
Pass-rush
To start, the Spartans’ pass rush has not gotten any better this season. In fact, one could argue it has regressed.
Is that even possible, considering how bad it was last season? Yes, it appears to be.
MSU has not pressured the quarterback much in the last three games it has played. The Spartans sacked Western Michigan’s quarterbacks four times in the season opener, but have recorded just three combined among Boston College, Youngstown State, and USC.
The problem with the Spartan pass-rush is that there does not appear to be a quick fix. Redshirt freshman Anelu Lafaele is a promising young player, but the team cannot rely on him to be an every-down rush end.
MSU is not getting enough production from its experienced defensive ends and interior linemen. If this problem is not solved, the Spartan defense will continue to struggle.
The secondary
The Spartans’ secondary was also pieced together rather loosely. The two starting outside corners are both transfers, while the starting nickel is a first-time starter.
With that being the case, one would think MSU’s safeties would step up their play. However, we have seen rather pedestrian performances from Malik Spencer and Nikai Martinez in the early going.
Granted, Martinez is coming off an injury, but there should be no excuses for Spencer to play at such an underwhelming level.
Experience (but in a bad way)
The other and probably most glaring issue with this Spartan defense? Many of these players are seasoned veterans.
Malcolm Bell is a fifth-year player. Joshua Eaton is a sixth-year student. Martinez is a senior. Spencer is a senior.
Grady Kelly is a graduate transfer. Alex VanSumeren is a fourth-year player. Quindarius Dunnigan is a grad transfer.
Jordan Hall is a junior. Wayne Matthews III is a fifth-year senior. Darius Snow is a sixth-year senior.
Major contributors at all three levels have multiple years of college football experience. That is an alarming thought when considering how poorly the unit has performed this season.
Rossi must find answers to turn things around, and fast, or things will continue to spiral for this group.
