New Michigan State DL Coach Has Talent Available

Michigan State’s coaching staff under Pat Fitzgerald is starting to take shape.

Fitzgerald, whose coaching tenure at Northwestern ran stale before his firing, knew that he needed to make the most of his next opportunity. He couldn’t waste it by hiring his old buddies and doing the same thing he’s always done, which wasn’t working.

While Fitzgerald still has several key assistant coaches to hire, he made a key move for his defensive staff on Monday morning.

Michigan State is hiring former Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere to the same role. He brings professional coaching experience to a team that needs help along the defensive line.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeLattiboudere is a former Minnesota Golden Gopher who played under and coached with current Spartans’ defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. Rossi believes in DeLattiboudere’s ability to relate to the MSU defensive linemen and develop them into positive contributors.

So, what does DeLattiboudere have to work with in East Lansing?

He has a solid blend of veteran talent and up-and-comers on his roster.

The Michigan State defensive line talent

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren, right, and Jordan Hall, left, walk to the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DeLattiboudere’s defensive line is headlined by veterans Alex VanSumeren, Ben Roberts , and Jalen Thompson off the edge. Will he be the coach to get the most out of those players?

VanSumeren had the best season of his Spartan career on the interior, remaining stout as a run defender and improving as a pass-rusher. He has been around during some of the toughest years of Spartan football and has remained a leader for the program.

Thompson is the same; he just finished his junior season as a floor-setting run defender at one of the defensive end positions. He also totaled a career-high two and a half sacks.

Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele, bottom, and Jalen Thompson, top, tackle Boston College's Dylan Lonergan during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts, a former four-star who transferred to MSU from Oregon in 2024, has not broken through yet, but he has a chance to be a leader for next year’s Spartan squad. After announcing his return, expect him to compete for captaincy in 2026.

Not only does DeLattiboudere have those three players, but he also has plenty of intriguing young talent to develop. That includes a defensive end like Anelu Lafaele and an interior player like Derrick Simmons .

Lafaele looked like a promising pass-rusher before an injury knocked him out for the season. If he can bounce back stronger, he could develop into one of the better designated pass-rushers in the Big Ten.

Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele celebrates after a defensive stop against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons is a former four-star recruit out of Frankenmuth, Mich., who played more early in the season. His raw talent is evident, and it will be up to DeLattiboudere to develop him into a game-wrecker on the interior.

DeLattiboudere should look to add defensive line talent through the transfer portal, but the foundation is present for him to be a successful position coach at MSU.

