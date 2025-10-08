MSU's Alex VanSumeren on Breakout Year, Containing UCLA's Iamaleava
EAST LANSING --- Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren has been one of the most valuable players on Michigan State's defense this year. He already has more total tackles than he had all of last season, and his season-wide Pro Football Focus grade has skyrocketed from 52.9 to 73.0. No other interior defensive lineman has played a greater number of snaps for the Spartans this year.
During MSU's 38-27 loss to Nebraska, VanSumeren made four tackles (all solo) and picked up his first sack of the year.
On Wednesday, VanSumeren talked through that play, his year as a whole, and also went over the things MSU needs to do to keep UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava in check. A video of that can be found below.
Watch Alex VanSumeren here:
In addition, a transcript of a small portion of VanSumeren's Wednesday press conference is available.
Transcript
Q: You got that sack (against Nebraska), how did that happen? Take me through that play and tell me what you saw as it developed.
VANSUMEREN: I got the slide (protection) coming to me. I got the double team. I was able to beat the guard, and then the center came to me and I was able to beat the center. I saw the quarterback, (Dylan) Raiola, stepping up, went to go get him. He kind of stepped up a little bit, a little more. I kind of missed him the first time, and then I had to dive and lay out for him, and I was able to get him, so that was pretty sweet.
Q: Do you feel like you're having a little bit of a breakthrough season yourself, taking it to another level this year?
VANSUMEREN: I do. Like I said, I think my hard work that I've been putting in the offseason has shown in the first five games or however many games we played. I feel really good out there. I feel like I'm around the ball a lot. But there's always room to improve and grow, and just as the season goes on, continuing to take the next step, but I feel really confident in myself, and in our room, in our unit.
