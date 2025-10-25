Three Defensive Starters Michigan State Needs to Shine vs. Michigan
Michigan State will take on the number 25 ranked Michigan Wolverines in East Lansing on October 25th at 7:30 on NBC.
Michigan is coming off a dominant rushing performance against Washington at home, whereas Michigan State is coming off a blowout loss against the number two ranked Indiana.
Head coach Jonathan SmithThe Spartans are now 3-4, as they have lost four games in a row and are trying to save their season but also their jobs. As for Michigan, they are now 5-2 and one more win will give them bowl eligibility and will keep their college football playoff hopes alive.
With the stakes so high for the Spartans, let's look at who needs to step up on the defensive side of the ball for MSU to beat Michigan.
Jalen Thompson
Jalen Thompson needs to lead the MSU pass rush against Michigan. Through this season, the pass rush has not been good at getting to the QB. The leader in sacks for the Spartans has been a four way tie as Thompson, Malik Spencer, Jordan Hall, and Anelu Lafaele all have two sacks. Thompson also leads the team in tackles for loss with 5.5 and will be crucial for the run defense
Thompson has to get pressure on Underwood and make him uncomfortable in the pocket. A freshman QB will make mistakes when under pressure no matter how good that freshman QB has been this year.
Jordan Hall
Jordan Hall is the leader of the defense as he has stepped up in all parts of his game this season. Hall has been one of the best tacklers this year in the Big Ten, as well as for Michigan State, as he leads the Spartans with 51 total tackles.
Hall has also been able to get after the QB as he has two sacks on the year. Hall has also had an interception this season and a forced fumble. Hall has undoubtedly been the best player of the Spartans defense and he will need to be the best player on defense against Michigan.
Alex Vansumeren
As I mentioned with Jalen Thompson, Alex Vansumeren is going to need to be crucial for Michigan State's run defense as he is a big run stopper on the Spartans defensive line. While Vansumeren only has 2 tackles for a loss, he has been very important to stopping the run.
Michigan has three running weapons with Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall, and Bryce Underwood. If Michigan State is going to stop all three of them from running all over them, they need Vansumeren to be a menace in the run stopping game.
