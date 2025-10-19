Spartan Nation

MSU's Chiles, VanSumeren Speak after 38-13 Loss to Indiana

See what two of Michigan State's best players had to say following another loss, this time to No. 3 Indiana.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles and DT Alex VanSumeren speak to the media following MSU's 38-13 loss to Indiana on Oct. 18, 2025.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. --- Michigan State's offense didn't put up enough points, and the Spartans' defense could not get a stop during MSU's 38-13 loss at No. 3 Indiana on Saturday evening.

Starting quarterback Aidan Chiles played well, going 27-for-33 through the air for 243 yards and one touchdown. He also had one 64-yard run.

Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren made six total tackles (one solo) during the loss, which was tied for the second-most on the team.

See below what both Chiles and VanSumeren had to say about their team's day during their postgame press conference below.

Q: So I guess for both of you guys, after last week, I assume you weren't happy with that performance against UCLA, so it seemed like there was a lot more effort out there today. Did that feel like it to you guys on the field, a lot more fight?

CHILES: Yeah. I really do believe that. I am genuinely proud of this team, how we came and competed. Not proud of how we executed and finished the game, but you know at the end of the day, we came out here and we played as hard as we could.

And we did it, and it didn't work out for us, but at the end of the day, I'm not satisfied, but I'm appreciative of how we played.

VANSUMEREN: Yeah, like he said, no matter when we're out there, we're always going to play hard. I mean, that's the price of admission just to get through the door, is going hard.

So, you know, we did some good things out there. We've got some things we've got to clean up still. But, you know, we'll be back, and we'll watch the tape, we'll correct it, and we'll get back to it.

Q: The extended break (at halftime) with the lightning delay, how did you guys use that? As a defense, how did you use that extra time? Did you break down anything that went wrong in the first half?

VANSUMEREN: Yeah, you know, we just got with our coaches. Like you said, we broke down the tape, they gave us the adjustment, and just watched to see if everything needed to be better.

