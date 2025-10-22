Four-Star RB Receives Offer From MSU
With 20 hard commits in their Class of 2026, Michigan State is continuing to look to the future. Head coach Jonathan Smith knows that his job is in the hands of these recruits. Should he put together a phenomenal recruiting class, he likely continues to buy himself more time.
Sitting at 3-4 (0-4), Smith made sure he and his staff aren't stopping at 2026. With eyes on a four-star running back in the Class of 2027, Michigan State extended an offer to Isaiah Rogers.
MSU Would Love To Add Isaiah Rogers In 2027
One of the keys to recruiting is commitment. Not every school needs to be first to the punch, but time and time again, players are talking about how much it means to them when a coach shows they care. Even if MSU isn't in daily contact with Rogers, checking up on him consistently will go a long way, as his recruitment process is just beginning.
Rogers posted on social media that the Spartans offered, one of many D1 offers that have already been thrown his way, "After a great phone call with Keith Bhonapha, I am Blessed to Receive an Offer from Michigan State University #GoGreen."
In the post, he tagged not only Coach Bhonapha, but he also tagged MSU Director of Recruiting Communications, Malik Gill. Gill, a 2025 MSU alumnus, could be one of the key pieces to the puzzle in landing Rogers.
Isaiah Rogers Recruitment Process
Recently, Rogers was bumped up to the fourth-best RB in the Class of 2027. Rivals lists him as the No. 47 player nationally, one who currently has a 34% chance to go to Penn State and a 20% chance to go to Syracuse.
Keep in mind, these are early estimates. With the Nittany Lions ongoing head coach struggles, who knows what situation they'll be in one year from now. For what it's worth, MSU currently has the same record as PSU.
Regardless, Rogers has already been on two unofficial visits with the Nittany Lions. If Coach Bhonapha wants to add the four-star RB to his team, he's going to have to get to work.
247Sports lists some of his other current offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Rutgers, Notre Dame, and Boston College. The Eagles first offered to him on September 19, 2024, just over a year prior to the Spartans throwing an offer his way. While it's far too early to predict, it seems MSU will be the underdog in this scenario.
