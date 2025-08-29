Minnesota’s Season Begins With QB Throwing Interception Off Tight End’s Foot
The Minnesota Golden Gophers began their season at home against the Buffalo Bulls. Minnesota's quarterback from last year's team, Max Brosmer, left for the NFL and made the Vikings as an undrafted rookie, so coach P.J. Fleck is starting redshirt freshman Drake Lindsay under center.
Things got off to a hilariously unfortunate start for Lindsay in the first start of his college career. After a solid drive that saw the Gophers move the ball up and down the field and take a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter, Lindsay threw an interception off the foot of a teammate.
That's senior tight end Jameson Geers falling down in the flat and accidentally kicking the ball right into the hands of Buffalo linebacker Mitchel Gonser. A transfer from Harvard, this appears to be Gonser's second career interception. The first one was for a touchdown, and only involved two feet.