SI

Minnesota’s Season Begins With QB Throwing Interception Off Tight End’s Foot

Stephen Douglas

That’s going to be a bad bounce.
That’s going to be a bad bounce. / @CFBONFOX
In this story:

The Minnesota Golden Gophers began their season at home against the Buffalo Bulls. Minnesota's quarterback from last year's team, Max Brosmer, left for the NFL and made the Vikings as an undrafted rookie, so coach P.J. Fleck is starting redshirt freshman Drake Lindsay under center.

Things got off to a hilariously unfortunate start for Lindsay in the first start of his college career. After a solid drive that saw the Gophers move the ball up and down the field and take a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter, Lindsay threw an interception off the foot of a teammate.

That's senior tight end Jameson Geers falling down in the flat and accidentally kicking the ball right into the hands of Buffalo linebacker Mitchel Gonser. A transfer from Harvard, this appears to be Gonser's second career interception. The first one was for a touchdown, and only involved two feet.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/College Football