Starting Michigan State Safety to Enter Transfer Portal

Safety Armorion Smith , who started seven games during the 2025 season, is reportedly going to enter the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining. It will be Smith's sixth season of college football, with him presumably still having eligibility because of a medical redshirt from his 2023 season (only four games played) on top of a traditional redshirt from his true freshman year.

Smith was a member of the MSU for three total seasons after spending his first two years of college football at Cincinnati. Across his time as a Spartan, he appeared in 23 total games, making 41 total tackles alongside one interception this season against Youngstown State and one forced fumble against USC.

The Detroit native was featured on ESPN's "College Gameday" this past fall for his perserverance he's shown by being a primary caretaker of several of his younger siblings following the passing of his mom. A GoFundMe page to help Smith's family has raised over $350,000.

As a recruit, Smith attended River Rouge High School --- the same school as outgoing wide receiver Nick Marsh --- and was ranked 894th overall in the class of 2021 on the 247Sports Composite. He was the 71st safety in the class and was 23rd among prospects from Michigan. Smith was actually recruited to Cincinnati by now-Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, choosing the Bearcats over MSU, Iowa State, West Virginia, and others.

After not playing his freshman year, Smith began to rotate in during the 2022 season, where he also played a lot of special teams. He transferred to Michigan State ahead of the '23 campaign, but only played four games that year due to injury (hence the remaining eligibility). He appeared in seven games last season, but was given a larger role in 2025, largely due to injuries to Nikai Martinez , which only allowed him to play four games.

