MSU Planning Visit For Class of 2026 CB
Michigan State has been paying attention to this cornerback out of New Orleans for quite some time. Torrence "Toe" Sanders, a Class of 2026 CB, recently received an offer from MSU. The Spartans are already planning a visit, though they're running out of time.
November 15 is MSU's last true home game of the season, though they're playing Maryland at Ford Field on November 29. While that isn't the ideal destination to bring in a recruit for an official visit, it remains an option as Sanders and the Spartans are working against the clock.
MSU Extends Offer, Begins Planning Visit With Sanders
There's nothing quite like a rivalry game, and there will be plenty of Class of 2026 players and future recruits in attendance for MSU's battle with Michigan. Seeing as the Spartans didn't extend an offer to Sanders until October 24, it was far too late to make that a reality.
Sanders plays in New Orleans for Edna Karr High School. He stands 6'0 170 pounds, and has seen his recruiting process pick up in October. While the cornerback had offers from the likes of Louisiana, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and New Mexico State, October was extremely kind to him.
According to 247Sports, Washington State and Michigan State both offered in October. The Cougars offer came on October 17, one week before the Spartans threw their name in the mix. It's worth noting that Vanderbilt offered back on April 10, though Sanders hasn't pursued anything with the Commodores.
Sanders Could Join The Spartans
All things considered, MSU could be the definitive route for Sanders to take. They're one of the best teams to throw an offer his way, and while there would be nothing wrong playing for a team like Arkansas State in the Sun Belt, there's nothing quite like the B1G.
Seeing as Vanderbilt hasn't done anything since they offered in the spring, Sanders' decision to pursue things with the Spartans makes complete sense. Head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive backs coach Blue Adams have been working overtime to finalize a visit between Sanders and the Spartans.
November 15 seems like the ideal date for Sanders, who told 247Sports Corey Robinson, "This offer means the world to me." As long as MSU stays persistent and goes through with this visit, there's no reason to believe they wouldn't be in the driver's seat for the New Orleans native.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.