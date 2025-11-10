Michigan State Lands Three‑Star DL Who Flips From Miami (OH)
While not everything has been sunshine and rainbows for Michigan State's football program, they received great news for their upcoming Class of 2026. Hudson Aultman, a defensive lineman out of Delaware, OH, announced that he'd be flipping his commitment from Miami (OH) to the Spartans.
Thankfully for Spartans fans, they were spared a week of seeing their football team in action. After six straight losses, it's important to take a step back and try to find some positives. Heading into their B1G showdown on CBS against Penn State, they found one silver lining that sets them up for next season.
Aultman hovers around the Top 150 defensive linemen in the Class of 2026. He's 6'4'', 280 pounds, and currently plays for Olentangy Berlin High School. While he had been committed to the RedHawks since March 16, Jonathan Smith and company did enough to bring him over to MSU.
Hudson Aultman's Message After Flipping
Upon flipping from the RedHawks to the Spartans, Aultman took to social media, "Thank you, Lord, for this opportunity. I'm forever blessed for my opportunity at Miami of Ohio. But I've decided to flip my commitment to MSU!!"
No exact reason was given for Aultman going from his home state to the Spartans, but it is a massive step up in competition. Currently, the RedHawks are 5-4 (4-1) and are tied for first in the MAC. They're coming off their first conference loss, a heartbreaking 24-20 defeat to Ohio after they had won five straight.
Regardless, Aultman is now a Spartan. MSU was doing everything in its power to flip the defensive lineman, and that led to 247Sports Allen Trieu logging his expert prediction that Aultman would play for MSU. He's only been wrong once this season, and this wasn't one of those times. MSU fans can rejoice as they now have extra depth in their Class of '26.
Michigan State's Class of 2026
Now that Aultman has joined the fold, MSU has the No. 34 overall Class of '26. Aultman is their 21st commitment, a rather strong number for a team trending in the wrong direction. Their class is headlined by Samson Gash, a top-ranked wide receiver who may end up flipping himself.
Whether or not MSU keeps Gash is one thing, but their defense has been a focal point of this class. 12 of the 21 recruits are defensive players, but Aultman is only their second defensive lineman. He's joined by Christopher Knauls, a 6'4'' 262-pound player out of Texas.
