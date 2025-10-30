Malik Putman Recaps Second MSU Visit In Exclusive Interview
While Malik Putman is nowhere near playing for Michigan State, the Spartans have kept a close eye on the Michigan native. Putman is a 5'11'' 200-pound fullback and middle linebacker out of Ecorse, MI.
The Ecorse High School MLB made the trip to Spartan Stadium as MSU fell to No. 25 Michigan, 31-20. The Spartans vs. Wolverines rivalry game is always a tricky one, as MSU would hate to lose a top target to Michigan. At the end of the day, Putman broke down his second visit as he's still early in his recruitment process.
Back on October 11, Putman went on his first visit with Michigan State. The team fell to UCLA, 38-13, in a loss many didn't expect to happen. They then went on the road to challenge No. 3 Indiana before returning home for a game that Putman received a second invite to.
Leading up to the game vs. Michigan, Putman took note of the environment and how MSU prepares to go into battle, "The fans, the coaching, the way they warm up, it shows they're ready for a game."
Even though MSU dropped its fifth straight game, Putman was able to make some new connections along the way: "I was able to meet some new players like Chrishon McCray and some recruiters."
McCray is in his first year with the Spartans after transferring from Kent State. The junior wide receiver won't be around by the time Putman graduates with the Class of 2028, but his interaction with the scholar-athlete stood out.
Putman Praises Michigan State Fans
Even during a down year with the program, Putman made note of how the fans interacted. MSU's football team sits at 3-5 (0-5) as they have four games remaining to turn things around.
Putman discussed what made him want to come back for a second visit, "The atmosphere. I love the way the fans still got spirit, even if they're down by a little, a lot, it doesn’t matter. The fans don’t give up on their team."
Back on September 14, Putman posted that he'd be attending the Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan game. With the Chippewas also interested, it's clear Putman has plenty of interest from schools in his home state.
At the end of the day, Putman knows everything will come together with time, "My recruit processes is a little slow being a sophomore, but I have a lot of talent and knowledge. Once I get a chance, it won’t be taken for granted."
