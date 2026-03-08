How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Rivalry Battle at Michigan
All this game really needs to be introduced by is the names of these two programs to emphasize its importance: Michigan State at Michigan.
"[It's] us against them," MSU senior forward Jaxon Kohler said Friday. "I don't think there's a better rivalry in any sport."
This one is especially a big deal. Both teams are largely playing for pride. The third-ranked Wolverines (28-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten) have already sealed the outright Big Ten title; No. 8 MSU (25-5, 15-4) already knows it'll be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in next weekend's conference tournament. Pride is all these two teams need to be playing for, though.
Here's how you can watch and listen to this special top-10 battle between these two in-state rivals:
TV Info
Tip-Off: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play); Bill Raftery (analyst); Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 117 or 196 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Tom Izzo vs. Dusty May
Something that feels safe to assume right now is that these two coaches don't seem to like one another very much.
It all started in last year's season finale, when a pair of Michigan players stood on MSU's logo on center court while the Spartans were partaking in their Senior Night tradition of kissing said logo while checking out of the game for the final time at the Breslin Center, with Tre Holloman shoving both players. May said he was unaware of such a tradition afterwards.
Things then heated up some more this season after the first meeting. Video showed Jeremy Fears Jr., who also got called for a Flagrant 1 foul earlier in the game, tripping UM star Yaxel Lendeborg. May was asked about it a couple of days later and said several plays were "very dangerous."
Izzo had a press conference later on that day, and Izzo essentially challenged May to reach out to him if there was any dirty stuff going on, and said there were "a couple of plays the other way too" and that "I don't care what Dusty says."
We'll see if this game brings any fireworks like that. Izzo took on a respectful tone when talking about Michigan on Friday, so perhaps he and Michigan State will try to cool the temperature a bit. Things can go out the window once the ball is in play, though.
