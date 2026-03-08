How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Rivalry Battle at Michigan

All this game really needs to be introduced by is the names of these two programs to emphasize its importance: Michigan State at Michigan.

"[It's] us against them," MSU senior forward Jaxon Kohler said Friday. "I don't think there's a better rivalry in any sport."

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) waves at fans during senior day celebration after the game between Michigan State and Rutgers at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is especially a big deal. Both teams are largely playing for pride. The third-ranked Wolverines (28-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten) have already sealed the outright Big Ten title; No. 8 MSU (25-5, 15-4) already knows it'll be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in next weekend's conference tournament. Pride is all these two teams need to be playing for, though.

Here's how you can watch and listen to this special top-10 battle between these two in-state rivals:

TV Info

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks on during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Feb 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Broadcaster Ian Eagle before the game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Longhorns at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play); Bill Raftery (analyst); Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. gets back on defense against Indiana on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo talks to the fans during the senior night ceremony after the Spartans win over Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)



Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

Michigan State's Coen Carr celebrates after three dunks in a row against Rutgers during the second half on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SiriusXM: Channels 117 or 196 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Tom Izzo vs. Dusty May

Michigan head coach Dusty May, left, talks to Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before tipoff between Michigan State and Michigan at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Something that feels safe to assume right now is that these two coaches don't seem to like one another very much.

It all started in last year's season finale, when a pair of Michigan players stood on MSU's logo on center court while the Spartans were partaking in their Senior Night tradition of kissing said logo while checking out of the game for the final time at the Breslin Center, with Tre Holloman shoving both players. May said he was unaware of such a tradition afterwards.

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) waves at fans during senior day celebration after the game between Michigan State and Rutgers at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things then heated up some more this season after the first meeting. Video showed Jeremy Fears Jr., who also got called for a Flagrant 1 foul earlier in the game, tripping UM star Yaxel Lendeborg. May was asked about it a couple of days later and said several plays were "very dangerous."

Izzo had a press conference later on that day, and Izzo essentially challenged May to reach out to him if there was any dirty stuff going on, and said there were "a couple of plays the other way too" and that "I don't care what Dusty says."

Mar 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) flies toward the rim for a dunk during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

We'll see if this game brings any fireworks like that. Izzo took on a respectful tone when talking about Michigan on Friday, so perhaps he and Michigan State will try to cool the temperature a bit. Things can go out the window once the ball is in play, though.