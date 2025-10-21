Jonathan Smith's Improved Understanding of MSU-UM Rivalry
Jonathan Smith's grasp on what Michigan versus Michigan State meant was not all the way there last season. Given what he said and how fired up he was about it (at least for him), his mindset appears to be in a much better place now, as he seeks to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the first time.
It's tough to blame him for maybe not "getting it" at first. He had always been a West Coast guy before he came to MSU. The rivalries he probably knew the best were the Pac-12 ones.
Now that he has had a year in East Lansing and a trip to Michigan Stadium that assuredly was filled with nothing but polite comments from Michigan fans in the stands, he's seen that this one might be a tier or two above Oregon-Oregon State.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's talk about some of the differences seen from Smith from this and last year in the approach to the biggest game of MSU's season.
In addition, a transcript of Smith's opening statement from his weekly Monday press conference has been provided.
Jonathan Smith Transcript
SMITH: OK, recapping some of the film from Saturday (against Indiana). Offensively, there was some things that we had a chance to move the ball. We did a good job of that on a lot of drives, but obviously came down to still executing. Finishing with 13 points isn't gonna be enough. We've gotta be able to finish on that end.
Defensively, starting point, there's not a lot there that you're loving. Good offense (for IU), no question, but we've got to make it harder on them. Some of that, you think about third downs.
We had a couple (chances), especially early third and longer to get off the field, didn't do it. And so we got a lot to work on there defensively for that one.
Special teams, really, there wasn't a lot there, tape-wise, the amount of snaps, the amount of times teams were punting. I was pleased with Martin (Connington) coming in and finishing with a kick that, as we go through the season, kicks are gonna be more and more important, and so that one stood out.
But we all know what this week is. Huge rivalry week, which is great. And again, one of the best things about college football, this game being the most meaningful game on our schedule.
We did flip the switch pretty quickly yesterday as a team. Digested some of the things from the film, and then moved forward.
This game means a ton to our players, but also former players, the program, you think about alumni, all of it. It's a very important, meaningful game, and so that creates a huge opportunity for us, especially kind of where we're at with things.
This season hasn't gone our way, all those things. I think it comes at a good time to galvanize this group and have a great week of work, getting ready for Saturday night.
