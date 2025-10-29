Spartan Nation

Uncovering the Victor in the Battle of the Marshes

Nick Marsh and Andrew Marsh clashed in MSU's rivalry game. Only one could come out on top.

Nathan Berry

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith shakes hands with a fan during the Spartan Walk to Spartan Stadium.
After the brutal rivalry loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Michigan State Spartans need any sort of victory that they can get, even if they aren't in actual games.

One place for a win that's left after the 31-20 demolition is the battle between the two Marshes, MSU's Nick Marsh and Michigan's Andrew Marsh.

The two were set to battle for their name, and battle they did, with close competition in each of three categories: yards, touchdowns, and discipline on the gridiron. So who came out on top?

Yards: Nick Marsh

Nick Marsh, MS
Michigan State's Nick Marsh catches a pass at the goalie against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
  • The winner with the most yards by over 20 extra, is Nick Marsh, having 75 yards on six receptions compared to Andrew's 54 yards on three receptions.
  • Even though Andrew had the ball more often, he was not able to get the ball in his hands enough, and that led to his defeat at the hands of East Lansing's beloved Spartans.

Touchdowns: Tie

Nick Marsh, MS
Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry (10) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
  • Neither Marsh was able to score against their rival, even with plenty of opportunities to do so, despite the general lack of pass attack plays that took place.

Discipline: Andrew Marsh

MSU, Andrew Mars
Michigan State's Darius Snow, left, tackles Michigan's Andrew Marsh during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
  • While one led in stats, the other led in maturity even though he is younger, as Andrew took what he got and didn't try to unnecessarily fight for anything extra.
  • Where Nick had a first down, and in an attempt to break away lost it, Andrew got down and made sure his team got the play they needed out of him.

Tiebreaker

MS
Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Painted up Michigan State Spartan fans look during the first half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium.
  • Between the typical categories, the two Marshes would have tied, and only one thing can decide the victor: their longest catch. Breakout ability leads to faster offense and is necessary for success.
  • With that said, it is unfortunately another loss for MSU and Nick Marsh, as Andrew's longest reception was for 27 yards while Nick's was 24, almost even.
MSU, Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith leaves the field after the Spartans loss to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The two talented Marshes played very well against one another, but the Wolverine was able to edge out the Spartan, and it will serve as greater motivation for Nick to pick up the pace with head coach Jonathan Smith as the season nears it's end.

