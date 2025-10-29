Uncovering the Victor in the Battle of the Marshes
After the brutal rivalry loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Michigan State Spartans need any sort of victory that they can get, even if they aren't in actual games.
One place for a win that's left after the 31-20 demolition is the battle between the two Marshes, MSU's Nick Marsh and Michigan's Andrew Marsh.
The two were set to battle for their name, and battle they did, with close competition in each of three categories: yards, touchdowns, and discipline on the gridiron. So who came out on top?
Yards: Nick Marsh
- The winner with the most yards by over 20 extra, is Nick Marsh, having 75 yards on six receptions compared to Andrew's 54 yards on three receptions.
- Even though Andrew had the ball more often, he was not able to get the ball in his hands enough, and that led to his defeat at the hands of East Lansing's beloved Spartans.
Touchdowns: Tie
- Neither Marsh was able to score against their rival, even with plenty of opportunities to do so, despite the general lack of pass attack plays that took place.
Discipline: Andrew Marsh
- While one led in stats, the other led in maturity even though he is younger, as Andrew took what he got and didn't try to unnecessarily fight for anything extra.
- Where Nick had a first down, and in an attempt to break away lost it, Andrew got down and made sure his team got the play they needed out of him.
Tiebreaker
- Between the typical categories, the two Marshes would have tied, and only one thing can decide the victor: their longest catch. Breakout ability leads to faster offense and is necessary for success.
- With that said, it is unfortunately another loss for MSU and Nick Marsh, as Andrew's longest reception was for 27 yards while Nick's was 24, almost even.
The two talented Marshes played very well against one another, but the Wolverine was able to edge out the Spartan, and it will serve as greater motivation for Nick to pick up the pace with head coach Jonathan Smith as the season nears it's end.
