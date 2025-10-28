MSU Football's Play-Calling Needs Jonathan Smith—Here’s Why
The Michigan State Spartans are in a rough spot after their 31-20 loss against their longtime rivals in the Michigan Wolverines, where they had 12 penalties and played poorly in many regards.
The main area in which they struggled was the offense, where, aside from a garbage-time touchdown drive, the unit looked messy and hardly got any momentum going.
Aside from a few specific penalties, all blame was shoved onto the offense and the team's Head Coach, Jonathan Smith, yet Smith is not the one calling the plays for the offense.
In practicality, the offensive coordinator for MSU is not Jonathan Smith, but is Brian Lindgren, and now that the team has suffered five losses in a row, there is a case that Smith should take over the offensive play-calling, which might save his job.
The full half-hour argument for Smith is right below, and a summary accompanies it further down.
The Case For Jonathan Smith
- Smith was hired for his great offensive mind after a 10-3 season with the Oregon State Beavers, yet when he arrived in East Lansing, he was not given the reins to the offense.
- Since he was hired to make a great offense, it follows that he should have started calling plays to mold the unit into what he imagines.
- Without being given that opportunity, the things that he sees for the offense have had a much harder time coming to pass.
- As stated by the founder of Spartan Nation, Hondo Carpenter, "Picture Tom Izzo, with stupid calls, guys did stupid stuff, and it's causing turnovers, it's inflicting pain on Michigan State basketball. Do you expect him to be there?"
- The answer is no, for in the impatience that has grown in fans over the years, a losing and dysfunctional squad over two seasons would be met with people calling for anyone's firing, even when they aren't calling the plays.
- The offense is still imploding on itself, and Smith's coaching has not been satisfactory yet, but he needs to be given the opportunity to get in deep with his offense and get the ownership of his own team that has not been seen so far.
- After all, as said by Sports Illustrated Attorney Jonathan Schopp, "Somebody has got to get after the players." If nobody does, and if Smith can't get the opportunity to build up his offense, then the offensive stalls and disciplinary issues will continue.
- He needs to take control of what he was hired for to get his team and job back on track before it's too late for him to stay in East Lansing.
Lack Of Support Is Still No Excuse For Smith
- Even with an argument that Smith has not been given everything that he needs to succeed with the Spartans, he still has no excuse for what he has failed in already.
- For one, his lack of passion for the team has become a problem, and whether or not he had everything he needed at his disposal, that passion still should be there regardless.
- As said by Carpenter, "I'm not advocating for Jonathan Smith being removed. But I am advocating for whatever we are seeing, it's gotta go. If they decide 'listen, we're just going to get Jonathan Smith out of here,' let (Joe) Rossi run it. I want to see someone who cares."
- "I want Jonathan Smith to look in the mirror like he's watching that Disney movie, 'Remember Who You Are.' You're an offensive developer... do that!"
