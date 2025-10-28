MSU Extends Offer To No. 1 Player in Iowa
While he lists himself as a wide receiver in his social media bio, Michigan State knows how much potential there is in this four-star tight end. Landon Blum, the No. 1 player in Iowa, recently received an offer from the Spartans.
Head coach Jonathan Smith knows the Spartans' offense is one of many areas that need improvement. If anything, the team has to start somewhere. While Blum is a Class of 2027 recruit, he's still a key name to keep an eye on moving forward.
MSU's Latest Offer to Landon Blum
When it comes to college sports, there are no days off. Between the unforgiving transfer portal and nonstop recruiting battles, MSU is the latest team to extend an offer to Blum. The 6'5'' 205-pound tight end was recently recognized by MaxPreps as one of the best in the nation, just days after National Tight Ends Day.
Nick Pecoraro wrote Blum's recruiting outlook, which includes, "10 FBS offers, including Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northwestern."
His "season at a glance" section featured great insight as to how talented Blum truly is, "Has the ability to get over the top of defenses and has helped the Tigers to a 7-0 record. Blum has 33 receptions for 649 yards and 16 touchdowns."
16 touchdowns on 33 receptions is mind-blowing. Blum's talent is undeniable, and it's no secret why he's the top-ranked player in the state of Iowa. MSU may have extended an offer, but competing with the Hawkeyes and Cyclones will be no easy task.
Blum's Recruiting Process Continues
Blum, who's averaged 19.7 yards per catch, is one of the premier tight ends to look out for in the Class of 2027. Just because he's the best in Iowa doesn't mean he's the best in the nation, though 247Sports places him as the No. 13 tight end. All things considered, that's quite impressive.
He's among the Top 250 players in the nation as he looks to continue to build on the four-star ranking he's earned throughout his high school journey. The Spartans' offer is the second he's received this month. On October 1, Northwestern threw one his way.
For what it's worth, the Cyclones and Hawkeyes have had their eye on Blum since 2024. The Wildcats have as well as all three teams threw an offer his way in April or June of last year. MSU is a team looking to emerge late in his pursuit, but Smith and company are going to have to work overtime if they want to land his commitment.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.