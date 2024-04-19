Michigan State QB Tommy Schuster Receiving More Praise
When it comes to Michigan State's quarterbacks, the story this spring has been Aidan Chiles. The Oregon State transfer has garnered more hype than any Spartan signal-caller in recent memory. Chiles has been lauded as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten and a possible Heisman Trophy candidate -- all before taking a snap for the Spartans.
Chiles will likely have more attention than any other Spartan in the "Spring Showcase." However, transfer quarterback Tommy Schuster deserves a look, too.
Schuster has received praise from Spartans coach Jonathan Smith. Earlier this month, Smith lauded Schuster's poise and understanding of the offense. He also liked how well Schuster took care of the ball and his ability to make smart throws.
"[Schuster has] been making plays," Smith said.
Last week offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren also heaped praise onto Schuster.
"[Schuster] is just a savvy player and has a good feel for the game and made some plays in the 2-minute situations," Lindgren told reporters last Thursday, April 11. "He had a really good practice [earlier in the week], I think with only one incompletion.
"You can tell that he has done it before and has been out there. He has done a nice job at extending plays; something's not there, he can move subtly in the pocket or extend it in the scramble drill throwing a nice catchable ball."
Lindgren also liked Schuster's familiarity with taking snaps under center, as opposed to freshman quarterbacks Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee.
Schuster has more experience than most of his signal-calling contemporaries.
Before Michigan State, Schuster spent five seasons at FCS North Dakota. He holds school records with 9,075 passing yards, 843 pass completions and 63 touchdown passes. He started in 42 of the 45 games he played for the Fighting Hawks. Last season, Schuster ranked fifth in the FCS in pass completion percentage, 16th in passing efficiency and 25th in passing touchdowns.
In high school, Schuster had a 30-6 record at Chippewa Valley, an in-state powerhouse just outside of Detroit. He led them to a Division I state championship in 2018. He won Michigan's AP Player of the Year honors that same year.
The Michigan State Spartan Football Spring Green and White Game (Spartan Showcase) will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.