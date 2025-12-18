Michigan State Making Progress With Three-Star 2027 OT

It's been a chaotic month for Michigan State football with the firing of former head coach Jonathan Smith, the hiring of new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, and the craziness of Early National Signing Day in between.

However, now that the dust has settled, Fitzgerald and the Spartans can focus on the upcoming 2027 recruiting cycle, and it appears that Michigan State is already making progress with one of the top offensive tackles in the class.

Michigan State Trending For 2027 Offensive Tackle

Throughout his recruitment, Michigan State has been targeting Isaiah Bertola, a three-star offensive tackle from Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Spartans initially extended an offer to him in May and have been actively pursuing him since.

While Bertola has garnered interest from several Power Four programs, such as Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, and SMU, he still appears to have interest in the Spartans, despite the recent coaching change in East Lansing.

Bertola has only visited BYU during his recruitment process and recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that he plans to see four more schools this spring before making his decision: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, and Michigan State.

“I want to visit ASU, Arizona, Cal and Michigan State,” Bertola told Biggins. “I loved it at BYU but I want to see some other schools and see where the best all around fit is for me and my family".

It remains to be seen whether Fitzgerald will be interested in the three-star offensive lineman, as the previous Michigan State staff was. Still, Bertola is a talented player who would be a great addition to the Spartans' 2027 class.

He's one of the top offensive linemen in the country, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 379 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 32 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 prospect from Hawaii. If the Spartans can get him on campus for an official visit this summer, they should have a good chance to secure his commitment.

Regarding when Bertola will make a decision, he told Biggins that he will probably wait until his senior year to commit to a school. However, he also mentioned that he doesn't want to wait too long and made it clear that he'll decide when he feels he has found the right fit.

“I want to keep my options open right now so I’ll likely wait until my senior year to make my decision," Bertola told Biggins. "At the same time, I don’t want to wait too long once I find the right fit so I think after I see a few more schools, I’ll have a better idea of what I want to do.”

It will be interesting to see how Michigan State's recruitment of Bertola progresses, but for now, it appears that the Spartans are firmly in the race to land the three-star offensive tackle.

